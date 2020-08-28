Molly Tuttle Shares FKA Twigs 'Mirrored Heart' Cover

The intimate companion video is available today.

Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist Molly Tuttle has unveiled her stunning cover of FKA twigs' "Mirrored Heart" with a profoundly intimate companion video available today to celebrate the release of her just-released covers record, ...but i'd rather be with you (Compass Records).

"I absolutely love the whole album, Magdalene," says Tuttle. "But this song stood out to me specifically. It totally brings me back to my first heartbreak. FKA twigs really nails the feeling of not being seen and accepted by the one you love. For this album, I turned the lights out in my room and recorded all the vocal, guitar, and harmony vocals myself. We decided not to add anything or anyone else to it, which felt fitting since the song is so intimate. I read a quote of her saying she can't get through it without crying, and even though I didn't write it I found myself tearing up while singing it as well -- music is wild like that!"

...but i'd rather be with you collects 10 striking cover songs recorded during quarantine and produced with the help of Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird). Among its many riches, the album also includes recently premiered renditions of The National's epic "Fake Empire," Rancid's "Olympia, WA," the Grateful Dead favorite, "Standing On The Moon," and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic landmark, "She's A Rainbow." The video for "She's A Rainbow" was conceived by Tuttle as an opportunity to express her belief that feminism and the fight for equality require work from all people. With that in mind, she invited famous friends and fans of every gender to join her in including (in order of appearance), Ali Harnell, Wrabel, Madison Valentine, Anna Lee, Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids), Justin Hiltner, Snap Jackson, Danny Clinch, Beth Behrs, Jake Blount, Tom Morello, Anamarie Tan, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Salman Hussein, Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids), Tristan Scroggins, Sionnan Wood, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Ellen Angelico, Wati Grossman, Roarie Yum, Allison Russell, Maddie Witler, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rosie Quinn, Elijah Joy, Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show), Jack Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Linda Perry, Amythyst Kiah, Maureen Roddy, Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Nell Coleman (Founder of The Baldie Movement), Talia Grossman, Katie Pruitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Milo Sebastian.

TRACKLIST:

1. Fake Empire (The National)

2. She's A Rainbow (The Rolling Stones)

3. A Little Lost (Arthur Russell)

4. Something's On Your Mind (Karen Dalton)

5. Mirrored Heart (FKA twigs)

6. Olympia, WA (Rancid)

7. Standing On The Moon (Grateful Dead)

8. Zero (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

9. Sunflower (Harry Styles)

10. How Can I Tell You (Cat Stevens)

