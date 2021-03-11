Molly Burman Shares 'Fool Me With Flattery'

Today North London breakout talent Molly Burman has shared her debut proper single, "Fool Me With Flattery", an immediately melodic song that fleets between sharp, literate jangle-pop and the homespun, eclectic bedroom pop sound of the here and now. Listen and watch its accompanying video below!

Molly says about the themes behind the single: "I wrote the song after a long day of feeling overlooked and ignored by some of the guys in my life. I was fed up, angry and used the stereotype of a mansplaining misogynist to let it all out. This song is for anyone who feels belittled and like they're being made to shrink themselves; be as big as you possibly can, and don't let anyone fool you with flattery!"

"Fool Me With Flattery", a surefire introduction to her sound, marks the first in a series of songs to land from Molly this year via label Prolifica Inc. Pandemic allowing, live shows will follow.

Some people are drawn to songwriting, and some have simply never known to do any different.

The North London teen Molly Burman grew up in an inherently musical family, with both parents gigging musicians, her Irish mother singing with Shane Macgowan of The Pogues and her father performing in bands alongside members of Bow Wow Wow and Sex Pistols.

Molly began prodigiously writing and recording music herself from her mid-teens, self-producing her own material and writing ever-personal lyrics that have been never anything less than an unflinching, honest take on her life at that point.

