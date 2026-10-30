Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Mollie Elizabeth Releases PEOPLE PLEASER EP Via Capitol Records
The singer-songwriter's second EP features production by Joshua Murty and includes the viral track Run Rabbit.
Mollie Elizabeth has released her new EP People Pleaser via Capitol Records. The project takes aim at the warped expectations of the outside world, imbuing each of the six songs with the charm, tension and dazzling eccentricity of a timeless fairy tale.
The follow-up to her acclaimed 2025 debut EP Dirty Blonde, which included the breakout hit 'Vegas Venetian,' the new suite of songs includes 'Run Rabbit,' which has amassed over 178 million combined global streams since its release in May 2026.
Mollie's sold-out People Pleaser Live tour – her first-ever headline run – kicks off on November 3 at Joe's Pub in New York City and includes shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles (November 5) and London's Hoxton Hall (November 17). She recently announced a series of early 2027 shows, which also met with intense demand. Second shows were added in NYC and Los Angeles after tickets quickly sold out. The Seattle show has moved to a larger venue.
Recorded mainly at the historic EastWest Studios in L.A., People Pleaser was produced by Joshua Murty with the help of a sprawling cast of musicians and horn/string arranger Kyle Daniel Gordon, an orchestrator known for his work on Rosalía's Lux.
The EP opens with 'Gimme More!' – a doo-wop-infused but darkly comical track revealing Mollie's gift for turning scathing social commentary into brilliantly off-kilter pop. 'It's about how we're all told that if we want to be happy, we need to make money to buy more things – which just leads to everyone working themselves to the bone for a lot of empty promises,' Mollie Elizabeth says. 'I wanted to reflect that feeling of obsession and mania, so we layered tons of chanted vocals and made them sound a little bit culty.'
After the back-to-back grandeur of 'Run Rabbit' and 'Puppet Show,' the EP swerves into the circus-like frenzy of the fiercely self-aware 'BANG BANG.' 'Petty Crimes' and 'Kiss The Ring,' two of the songs she shared in the lead-up to the EP release, close out People Pleaser.
'At the end of the day, I always want people to feel seen and less alone, but I also hope this EP makes them stop and think, 'What am I putting my energy into? What do I actually want for myself?'' Mollie says. 'I hope it helps them realize that they don't have to build their lives around what the world expects of them.'
Tracklist
1. Gimme More!
2. Run Rabbit
3. Puppet Show
4. BANG BANG
5. Petty Crimes
6. Kiss The Ring
Mollie Elizabeth – Tour Dates 2026
11/3 – New York, NY – Joe's Pub – SOLD OUT
11/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theater – SOLD OUT
11/15 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg De Overkant – SOLD OUT
11/17 – London, UK – Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT
11/19 – Berlin, DE – Maschinenhaus – SOLD OUT
2027
1/20 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
1/22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT
1/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
1/25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
1/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
1/28 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
2/1 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour
2/2 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour – SOLD OUT
2/17 – London, UK – Union Chapel
2/19 – Paris, FR – Les Etoiles
2/21 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
2/22 – Cologne, DE – Luxor
Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank
Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank
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