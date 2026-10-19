Mollie Elizabeth Adds 2027 Headline Shows After Fall 2026 Tour Sells Out
The artist's sold-out fall dates prompted additional stops across North America and Europe for her debut headline run.
Mollie Elizabeth has added a series of 2027 headline dates to her sold-out People Pleaser Live tour, her first-ever headline run, due to popular demand. The 2027 leg will kick off at Lincoln Hall in Chicago on January 20 and include shows at New York City's Bowery Ballroom (January 24) and The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA (February 2). The international dates will bring her to London, Paris, Amsterdam and Cologne.
The artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 AM local time at mollieelizabeth.lnk.to/tour. The general onsale will begin Friday, October 23, at 10:00 AM local time. Mollie's sold-out 2026 dates begin on November 3 at Joe's Pub in New York City and include a November 5 show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.
With her wildly imaginative songwriting and strangely enchanting sound, Mollie has emerged as one of the most dazzling new voices in alternative pop. Originally from Washington's Cascade Mountains, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter dreams up elaborately detailed worlds where fantastical imagery reveals unsettling truths about human nature. Mining inspiration from big-band vocal jazz, Brill Building pop and the darker corners of classic fairy tales, the Los Angeles-based artist first gained widespread attention with 'Vegas Venetian,' a breakout hit featured on her 2025 debut EP Dirty Blonde.
In May 2026, she entered a new creative era with 'Run Rabbit,' a hypnotic piece of cabaret-pop that's since amassed nearly 100 million combined global streams. The song will be included on People Pleaser, a lavishly orchestrated EP that turns a sharply observant eye toward society's demands for conformity. Set for October 30 release via Capitol Records, People Pleaser is available for pre-order/pre-save here. Signed vinyl and merchandise can be found here. Praised by SPIN for creating 'music for the make believers,' Mollie has also earned acclaim from Clash, OnesToWatch, The Luna Collective and more.
Mollie Elizabeth – Tour Dates
1/20 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
1/22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
1/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
1/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
1/28 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
2/2 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour
2/17 – London, UK – Union Chapel
2/19 – Paris, FR – Les Etoiles
2/21 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
2/22 – Cologne, DE – Luxor
2026
11/3 – New York, NY – Joe's Pub – SOLD OUT
11/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theater – SOLD OUT
11/15 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg De Overkant – SOLD OUT
11/17 – London, UK – Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT
11/19 – Berlin, DE – Maschinenhaus – SOLD OUT
Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank
Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank
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