Mollie Elizabeth Releases New Single "PETTY CRIMES"

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Mollie Elizabeth has released a new single, 'Petty Crimes.' Listeners can hear the track here.

After taking on the toxicity of today's impossible beauty standards in her recent single 'Puppet Show,' Mollie Elizabeth examines another thorny predicament on the theatrically playful yet elegant 'Petty Crimes.' The track tells the story of a young woman who reaches out for help only to find her concerns minimized and misread, feeding into a self-destructive cycle where 'She's always making headlines / For petty crimes / By design, she's traumatized.' Her expressive, dreamy vocals are buoyed by exquisite strings and lighthearted horns and handclaps. The song was produced by Joshua Murty, with string composition by Kyle Gordon and Mark Rudin.

'In my experience, you have to hit rock bottom as a young woman to be taken seriously by doctors. I was misdiagnosed for years, on medications my body didn't need and that didn't help me at all,' says Mollie Elizabeth. ''Petty Crimes' is about my final call for people to believe me when I say something is wrong, and the realization that going feral is the only way to get them to listen…'

In the accompanying video, which she conceived and directed, Mollie plays a heroine on the run, clad in a hospital gown. She finds solace in an abandoned shed where she has a tea party with some mischievous rats and dances with an ax. Or is the soirée all in her head?

Raised on an isolated mountain in Washington state's Cascade Range, Mollie spent her childhood playing in the woods and listening to her parents' favorite artists – Rosemary Clooney, Doris Day and Connie Francis (mom), and The Zombies and The Kinks (dad). With a $12 microphone, she started making songs and went viral when she shared an early demo online of what would become her breakout hit, 'Vegas Venetian.' Dirty Blonde (Neon Gold Records), her 2025 debut EP, was hailed by Atwood Magazine as an 'ode to Hollywood glamor overlaid with a distinctly modern haze…a carefully collaged invitation into her world...'

Rooted in a fierce refusal to conform in an all-too-compliant world, follow-up singles

and 'Puppet Show' deepened her singular vision. Clash said, 'the retro-referential 'Puppet Show' surveys beauty ideals and the shrinking of self to assimilate over a jazz-inspired soundscape burnished with a pop sensibility.' Praising the accompanying visual, The Line of Best Fit noted, 'The visual language is knowingly retro, pulling its monochrome and oppressive close-ups from the 1960 Twilight Zone teleplay ['Eye of the Beholder'].' View the visualizer here and the lyric video, created by Myst – a French artist and Mollie Elizabeth fan –

Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank



Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank

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