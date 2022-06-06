Mokita Collaborates With Charlotte Sands on 'Crash'

Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita partners with rising artist Charlotte Sands on the latest single, "Crash." Over the past two years, Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) has been writing, recording, and self-producing meaningful songs with unrelenting honesty. For Mokita, music is a profoundly intimate form of expression, a means to tackle the most sincere of subjects.

"Crash (feat. Charlotte Sands)" is about being stuck in a relationship with someone you know won't last, it's not good for either of you, but you can't break the cycle.

"I wrote this one with Charlotte, and it just kinda organically turned into a duet. I'm a fan of her music, so I'm pumped we have a song together. We wrote it quickly, and then I think we both forgot about it for a couple of months, and then I randomly was listening to demos, and it came on, and I was like, 'wait, this is kinda rad, we gotta finish this.' Lyrically, the song is about being stuck in a relationship with someone you know won't last, it's not good for either of you, but you can't break the cycle. As we were writing this, we talked about the metaphor of a car crash, which drove the whole lyrical thought behind it. Super simple: we just wanted it to feel bouncy in the production and let all the BGVs and vocals be the song's focal point."

"I couldn't be more grateful to get to work with Mokita and release a song that I love so much together. We went into this session with zero boundaries or rules for what we wanted to create and just followed whatever felt right in the moment, which is exactly how we made "Crash." This song is different from anything I've released, and I couldn't be more excited for it to be out and to experience it with an artist I love and admire so much," adds Charlotte.

Directed by Ed Pryor, the official music video makes references and callbacks to 80s movies and pop culture. "The video shoot for 'Crash' was a blast. Honestly the most fun I've had on a music video shoot. Everyone was so chill, and it was just great vibes the whole night. We went super 80s with the treatment, got a Delorean, and then shot it in the middle of nowhere. Ed Pryor, who directed it, did a killer job and made me and Charlotte feel super comfortable the whole time. It was just a great night all around."

Mokita will be joining California dream-pop duo slenderbodies on their North American tour, which ends in Los Angeles on July 8. For more info, please visit here.

"Crash (feat. Charlotte Sands)" is available at all digital retailers.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

June 6 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

June 7 - Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas

June 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

June 10 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 13 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

June 14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June 17 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

June 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

June 19 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

June 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café

June 22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

June 26 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

June 30 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

July 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Hangar House

July 3 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

July 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

July 5 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

July 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre