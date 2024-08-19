Modest Mouse to Embark on 'Good News For People Who Love Bad News' 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Modest Mouse’s 20th Anniversary of the release of their groundbreaking 2004 album, Good News For People Who Love Bad News, the band has announced ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News' 20 Year Anniversary Tour. Reviewed by The New York Times as “the best Modest Mouse album yet,” the tour will begin October 28, 2024 in Honolulu, HI and includes multiple nights in Portland, Los Angeles and concluding in early November with three night’s at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel. See all tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23rd at 10:00 AM local time.

Released by Epic Records on April 6, 2004, Good News For People Who Love Bad News offered a unique blend of existential lyricism and innovative soundscapes which helped Modest Mouse break out of the rock underground after more than a decade of existence. The album, which has been certified double platinum for U.S. shipments of 2 million copies, is hailed as an alternative classic on the strength of songs such as the Modern Rock chart-topping, 5-times platinum single “Float On,” the gold-certified “The World At Large” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”

Good News For People Who Love Bad News' 20 Year Anniversary Tour:

10/28 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

10/30 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

11/1 - Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/2 - Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/3 - Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/9 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

11/11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/12 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

11/17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

11/19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Good News For People Who Love Bad News was written by Isaac Brock, Dann Gallucci, Eric Judy and Benjamin Weikel, with additional contributions from Tom Peloso, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and The Flaming Lips. Its success propelled Modest Mouse to new levels of visibility without compromising its hard-won artistic freedom, which was no small feat at a time when many once-independent acts were creatively waylaid after signing to major labels.

Earlier this year on the album’s anniversary, Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, released a digital expanded edition Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition featuring eight bonus tracks, including brand new remixes from Poolside, Jacknife Lee, Dan the Automator, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and more. The album was also released and remastered for vinyl in opaque baby pink and opaque spring green, the package includes an alternate album cover, 8-page booklet and five of the new remixes.

Watch the video for “Bury Me With It (Jacknife Lee Remix). Directed by animator Aaron Ray, watch the video HERE.

Watch the video for “The World At Large/Stiff Animal Fantasy,” directed by Jason Foster and Isaac Brock. It was previously only available on the DVD side of the Good News For People Who Love Bad News DualDisc and was up-rezzed to HD. Watch HERE.

Also up-rezzed to HD and available to watch from the aforementioned DualDisc DVD is a 5-minute interview piece titled “Schoolhouse Brock – Modest Mouse On Trial” directed by and featuring Isaac Brock. A must-see, the interview perfectly encapsulates Brock’s penchant for straight-faced dry humor, and features the band’s actual lawyer at the time Dave Frishberg, who was a pianist, vocalist and composer, and well-known for writing and singing the classic Schoolhouse Rock song “I’m Just a Bill.” Watch HERE.

Photo credit: David Emmite

