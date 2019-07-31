Miss June Confirm Worldwide Tour

New Zealand's Miss June is excited to announce new tour dates to support the forthcoming release of debut album Bad Luck Party. The LP will be released onSeptember 6 via Frenchkiss Records and The Bad Luck Party Tour will kick off inWellington, New Zealand on that same day. October 14 sees the band play Brooklyn'sRough Trade which marks the start of the North American run. All dates are listed below and tickets go on sale 9am (local) on Friday, August 2.

Pre-order Bad Luck Party here

The New York Times has called their music "nod back at a pantheon of powerful statements and sounds... calibrated for 2019 ears craving a clever, irresistible outlet." Miss June recently released the third cut 'Enemies' from the upcoming album. The Line Of Best Fit said that the single is "a big step forward for Miss June and a determined signal of intent ahead of their debut" with front person Annabel Liddell "in prime form, destabilising not just in her performance but her lyrics."

Consequence of Sound labeled their previous single 'Best Girl' "a bolstered, anthemic pop-punk jam for the next generation" and in the UK, BBC Radio 1 said "a creative forward thinking piece of punk music... this band are brilliant." Find the 'Best Girl'/ 'Twitch' 7" HERE.

Raised in the embers of punk rock and described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," the Auckland four piece harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the unrivalled stage presence of Liddell, guitarist Jun Park, bass player Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett.

The band has built a reputation for fierce, formidable and head-spinning live shows which have caught the attention of acts like The Foo Fighters, Shellac, Wolf Alice, Idles and Die! Die! Die!, who have all eagerly harnessed their support on stage.

Combining elements of post-punk, no-wave and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognizable and yet entirely their own.

2019 BAD LUCK PARTY TOUR DATES

September 6 - San Fran Bath House - Wellington

September 7 - Galatos - Auckland

September 11 - The Vanguard - Sydney

September 18 - Maze - Berlin

September 19 - Blue Shel - Cologne

September 20 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg

September 23 - Cinetol - Amsterdam

September 24 - Trix - Antwerp

September 28 - The Flapper - Birmingham

September 29 - Yes - Manchester

September 30 - Headrow House - Leeds

October 1 - Poetry Club - Glasgow

October 2 - Sneaky Petes - Edinburgh

October 5 - Tiny Rebel - Cardiff

October 6 - Port Mahon - Oxford

October 7 - Rough Trade, Bristol

October 9 - Latest Music, Brighton

October 10 - The Lexington, London

October 14 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY

October 15 - Once - Boston, MA

October 16 - DC9 - Washington, DC

October 17 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

October 19 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

October 21 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

October 23 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

October 24 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

October 27 - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

October 28 - Hotel Vegas - Austin, TX

November 1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

November 2 - Moroccan - Los Angeles, CA

November 4 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

+FURTHER NORTH AMERICA DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED





