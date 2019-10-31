Miranda Lambert Holds Surprise Charity Auction for Fans, Benefits Furry Friends

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is playing a Wildcard by opening her closet for a surprise eBay for Charity auction, with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting shelter pets through her nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation.



"I know it's Halloween," said Lambert "but this is all treat and no trick," she smiled. "It's just a great way for everyone to have fun while helping animals."



Miranda's Closet eBay Charity Auction starts today at 5pm Pacific Time and continues through November 17th. All items were hand-selected by Miranda and, with over 425 lots ranging from street-worn to stage-worn clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, there is something for everyone.



The auction will take place in two consecutive phases, with the first starting at 5pm PT today and ending on November 10th at 4pm PT. The second phase will kick off on November 10th at 5pm PT and conclude at 5pm PT on November 17th.



All high bidders will receive a Letter of Authenticity in addition to their item(s) and the top 5 high bidders from both the first and second phases will also receive a frameable Certificate of Authenticity, hand-signed by Miranda.

So set your alarm for 5pm PT and take a peek into Miranda's Closet! Find something you love - or a great holiday gift for the Miranda fan in your life - then bid high and bid often - it's for a great cause! https://www.ebay.com/MuttNation.



And don't forget to pick up, download, or stream Miranda's highly anticipated Wildcard album, featuring her latest single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," available in stores and online November 1st.

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals.

Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert will release her highly anticipated new studio album Wildcard Nov. 1, which includes her latest country radio single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." Miranda is currently on her rotating, all-girl "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. Starting in January 2020, she will embark on her Wildcard headlining tour with special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO.



The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 34 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, ACM Song of the Decade Award, and recently was named 2019 RIAA's Artist of the Year.



The celebrated singer/songwriter has released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the BillboardTop Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings(2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.



Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold exclusively at all Boot Barn stores nationwide and online. www.idyllwind.com



Miranda's MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Since its inception in 2009, MuttNation has raised over $3.9 million in support of its mission to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter, and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $912 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on-track to raise $1 billion by 2020.

