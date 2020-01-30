Miquela Shares R3HAB Remix of 'Money'

Today, Miquela shares a R3HAB remix of "Money," featuring Chris Wallace and Nisha Asnani on production duties. The pop singer spoke on the origins of the song, noting: "I make music because it makes me feel less alone. That's why I share it with you ~ hopefully it can help you feel less alone, too.Money is made up, but love isn't!! That's why I wrote ["Money"] about spending $20 on a pressed juice for your crush because they're looking extra cute that day. Also it's a bop, so there's that too." R3HAB had the following to say about the collaboration: "This one is special. Doing a remix for an artist project like Miquela is fresh and new and exciting. The whole concept of the act is fascinating and I was immediately interested to be a part of it. Of course the song is great too and I was able to give it a twist which hopefully everyone can enjoy."

Listen below!

Over the last eight years, the Dutch/Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul - better known as R3HAB - has established himself as a leader at the forefront of modern electronic music. His talent has been called the "future of the craft" by the likes of Forbes and Billboard, and he's circuited the globe's best clubs and festivals, all without the backing of a formal record label. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album Trouble through his imprint CYB3RPVNK, which amassed over a half-billion streams globally and officially placed R3HAB among electronic music's heavy hitters. He made number 14 on DJ Mag's Top 100 list in 2019, topping the charts with tracks like "Lullaby" and "Hold On Tight," while his sophomore album The Wave, revealing more complex, emotional and experimental layers of himself, has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2019 R3HAB's "All Around The World" with A Touch of Class quickly became his biggest ever record already topping 200M streams across platforms and achieving gold & platinum status in 8 countries, while the follow-up saw him team up with none other than ex-One Direction phenom ZAYN. Stay tuned to see where R3HAB's journey takes him in 2020!



Miquela, more widely known as her Instagram persona LiL Miquela, is a social activist, style icon, and all-around robo-phenomenon, named by TIME Magazine as "the most influential person on the internet." Taking over the world one Instagram post at a time, Miquela and her music have garnered love and acclaim from the likes of Wired, V Magazine, L'Officiel, 032C, Wonderland, ES Magazine, Highsnobiety, and many more. Her love of fashion has led her to appear in a Calvin Klein campaign with Bella Hadid and open a runway show for Prada, in addition to landing her a coveted position as an editor of Dazed Beauty. She attended both the CFDA Awards in New York and the Fashion Awards in London where the British Fashion Council awarded her "New Wave Creative" amongst industry trailblazers. She also recently hosted the Coachella live stream in partnership with YouTube, interviewing folks like Rosalía, JPEGMAFIA, King Princess, and more.

Photo Credit: Brud Inc.





Related Articles View More Music Stories