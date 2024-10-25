Mimi Webb Shares New Single 'One Eye Open'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off the back of her UK & European tour with The Jonas Brothers, British artist and songwriter Mimi Webb returns today with a pulsating new single, "One Eye Open." Penned by Mimi, alongside Nick Hahn, Phia and Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, the track was produced by Hahn (ZAYN, Sigrid).

Speaking about the new track, Mimi reveals, "This song represents the transition into my independent, self-love era and serves a reminder to look after my own happiness above anything else. It came from learning from my past mistakes and from getting hurt, so I wrote it as a warning to protect myself and always keep one eye open."



"One Eye Open" serves as the follow-up to two back-to-back summer bangers, "Erase You," which Euphoria Magazine proclaimed "will have you moving on from a bad relationship in the best way," and "Mistake,", which Billboard described as "starting out gesturing towards balladry before widening its stance into electro-dance territory," leading Cosmopolitan to declare Mimi "definitely one to watch." Both tracks found Mimi in the studio with multiple GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift throughout his career.



Following a jam-packed summer playing electrified festival sets, including Governors Ball in New York City, Osheaga in Montreal, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Outside Lands in San Francisco, Mimi returned home to the UK where she joined The Jonas Brotherson the extensive UK & European leg of their FIVE ALBUMS: ONE NIGHT Tour, which saw her playing to massive audiences in packed arenas, including two sold out nights at London's iconic O2 Arena. She also recently concluded a massive North American tour with Benson Boone, her most expansive trek of live shows to date.

ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb signed to Epic Records in 2021 following an extraordinary come-up in her native UK that included over a quarter-billion streams and the admiration of global tastemakers, from Wonderland to teen VOGUE. Her debut EP with Epic, Seven Shades of Heartbreak, introduced her to a mainstream global audience, and gave fans a taste of her stardom, particularly with records like "Good Without" and "Dumb Love," which earned Webb concurrent Top 15 placements on the UK Singles Chart, a feat that hadn't been accomplished since Dua Lipa in 2017.

Webb went on to play a sold-out trek of Australia before diving into the campaign for her debut full-length studio album, Amelia, released in April 2023. The album earned Webb a #4 peak on the UK Albums Chart, a career best, and sports the single "House On Fire," which has become a smash hit, amassing over 115M Spotify streams and over 10M music video views on YouTube. The album also boasts the successful singles "Red Flags" and "Ghost Of You," which Webb will perform as she supports Benson Boone on his sold-out international headlining tour, The Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour. She will also grace stages at this year's Governors Ball in New York City (Jun. 7), the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada (Aug. 2) and Chicago's Lollapalooza (Aug. 4). "[Amelia] gave me the opportunity to introduce Amelia [the person] to the world," Webb says of her latest work.

Despite her recent success, Webb plans on keeping her foot to the gas pedal while she tours with Boone, and will release a brand new single, "Mistake," from the road. "When you listen to me, I hope you feel what I'm singing about," Webb says. "Since I was a kid, I've wanted to get my story across and share what I feel and who I am. In my music, you're going to get me."

