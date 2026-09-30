Miley Releases Music Video for 'Different Religion' From BASS PERSUADES
The track appears on Miley's tenth studio album, which debuted at number one.
Miley has unveiled the official music video for 'Different Religion' feat. Model/Actriz, a standout track from her recently released tenth studio album Bass Persuades.
Released worldwide on September 18th, 2026 as her first project with Atlantic Records, Bass Persuades officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Miley's first number one in more than a decade.
Anchored by the lead single and title track, 'Bass Persuades,' which quickly became the #1 Most Added Overall Song at US Radio and dominated global debuts at #1 on the US Spotify Top Songs chart and #2 globally, the album arrived alongside the official music video for the song, 'Let's Get Married.' Directed by Mert Alas and filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont, the visual features Miley's fiancé, Maxx Morando.
Miley will take the stage for a sold-out, two-night engagement at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, on October 16 and 18. Ticket pre-sales generated unprecedented, record-breaking demand, with nearly 1.5 million fans joining the queue for the headline show.
About Miley
Miley stands as a rare generational artist, defined by fearless reinvention, cultural influence, and enduring relevance. Moving fluidly across pop, rock, country, soul, and alternative, she has continually reshaped modern pop while establishing herself as a true musical chameleon.
A three-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Song, Miley is a celebrated songwriter behind numerous platinum- and diamond-certified releases. She earned Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards for 'Flowers,' followed by the 2025 GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Beyoncé.
Miley has fronted major campaigns for Maybelline, Maison Margiela, Gucci's Flora fragrance, and Dolce & Gabbana. She is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ youth, and the Miley Cyrus Foundation, supporting women in all their diversity.
Tracklist
Different Religion (feat. Model/Actriz)
Let's Get Married
Orbit
Aftermath
REDLIGHTS
Neon Signs (feat. Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow)
Innocent Ways
Snow
Bass Persuades Remixx
Photo Credit: Mert Alas
Photo Credit: Mert Alas
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