Miley Releases Tenth Studio Album BASS PERSUADES

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Miley has released her highly anticipated tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, via Atlantic Records.

Anchored by the lead single and title track, 'Bass Persuades,' which quickly became the #1 Most Added Overall Song at US Radio and dominated global debuts at #1 on the US Spotify Top Songs chart and #2 globally, the album's release is accompanied by the official music video for 'Let's Get Married.' Directed by Mert Alas and filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont, the visual features Miley's fiancé, Maxx Morando.

To celebrate the launch, Miley will take the stage for a sold-out, two-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, on October 16 and 18. Ticket pre-sales generated record-breaking demand, with nearly 1.5 million fans joining the queue for the headline show.

Tracklist

Bass Persuades

Different Religion (feat. Model/Actriz)

Let's Get Married

Orbit

Aftermath

REDLIGHTS

Neon Signs (feat. Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow)

Innocent Ways

Snow

Bass Persuades Remixx

About Miley

Miley stands as a rare generational artist, defined by fearless reinvention, cultural influence, and enduring relevance. Moving fluidly across pop, rock, country, soul, and alternative, she has continually reshaped modern pop while establishing herself as a true musical chameleon.

A three-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Song, Miley is a celebrated songwriter behind numerous platinum- and diamond-certified releases. She earned Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards for 'Flowers,' followed by the 2025 GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Beyoncé.

Miley has fronted major campaigns for Maybelline, Maison Margiela, Gucci's Flora fragrance, and Dolce & Gabbana. She is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ youth, and the Miley Cyrus Foundation, supporting women in all their diversity.

Photo Credit: Mert Alas



Photo Credit: Mert Alas

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