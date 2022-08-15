Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miles Hewitt Releases New Single 'Heartfall'

Miles Hewitt Releases New Single 'Heartfall'

Miles' ambitious debut LP, Heartfall, is out on August 26.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Miles Hewitt is sharing "Heartfall," the final single & title track from his forthcoming debut LP.

Miles' ambitious debut LP, Heartfall, is out on August 26th and features contributions from members of Devendra Banhart, Kevin Morby, and Aldous Harding's bands. Click here to pre-order the record. In case you've missed them, check out the previous singles "The Ark" & "Moongreening"

"The song embodies a gentle pastoral mood, taking on a pensive and reflective air that dives from the burdens of duress and distress for a landing of solace and comfort." - Week In Pop

The green murmuring of dreams has long echoed through Miles Hewitt's work, whether in poetry or song. After years leading Boston art-rock collective The Solars, whose 2017 EP Retitled Remastered landed on DigBoston's Best Massachusetts Albums of 2017, Hewitt returned to Harvard College to finish his award-winning collection of poems The Candle is Forever Learning to Sing.

Following his graduation in 2018, Hewitt made for the sylvan Pioneer Valley of western Massachusetts, settling in a small hilltown just down the road from a friend's recording studio and a few miles from where he'd spent his first year of life.

It was there, amidst the cycling greens, browns, and blues, that the songs that would become Hewitt's ambitious and wide-ranging debut solo album, Heartfall, emerged. Drawing on British and American folk music, '70s songwriter rock, psychedelia, krautrock, and electronic music, Heartfall seeks what the late critic Ian MacDonald called "the chime." It's an album for album-lovers, redolent with longing and mystery, magic and dread, wielding the poet's eye for enchantment, the musician's ear for the unsayable, and the mystic's heart of gold.

This is music on an elemental scale - cycles and wheels, warped and misused, recur, as do fires, rain, heavenly bodies, spirits, and dreams - with Hewitt's unmistakable silvery voice smiling near the center. Formally spare, few of Heartfall's compositions have recognizable verse/chorus structures, instead holding patterns that melt away only when fully exhausted.

Hewitt recalls: "As I became interested in a less anthropocentric mentality, I wondered if this could be expressed through formally organic songs, built from looping phrases or motifs and evolving at the level of the line." The effect of these slow changes - a kind of temporal dilation that can make it easy to forget just how long you've been listening to a given song - invites a state of consciousness more familiar in drone and ambient music than most rock 'n' roll.

Opening track "Moongreening" arrived "all at once, like a complete transmission" during an uneasy and sleepless night about a month into the pandemic. Ranging from ancient mythology to modern emergency, its chorus ("Days of doubt, nights of dreaming") was influenced by Robert Graves' seminal The White Goddess and establishes the album's liminal, twilit mood, while its instrumentation - building from a naked vocal-and-piano solo performance to a grand production featuring saxophones, congas, and a string quartet - introduces its epic musical scope.

Later, Heartfall's title track foresees an uncanny autumn, one that has arrived at the wrong time, or is perhaps the last one. Hewitt's sandpapery vocal - "It ain't much, but it's home / out here with everything in bloom" - weaves eerily with Griffin Brown's chromatic string quartet arrangement, which seems to speak in its own inhuman tongue.

"The Ark" opens with the sound of rushing water that transforms into a tempest of drums and bass, setting up a search for the mythical vessel that can deliver humanity from climatic doom; "Vision," the album's closer, ends with a rainbow - a covenant of ecological balance and safety.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Chris Antonik Releases 'Morningstar' Album & Hits #1 on Roots Music Report's Canadian Album Chart
August 15, 2022

The 14-track album features guest artists such as 2x-GRAMMY Award-winner Mike Mattison (Tedeschi Trucks Band, Derek Trucks Band), multiple-Maple Blues Award-winning guitarist Paul Deslauriers, Juno Award-nominee Alison Young and 3x-Blues Music Award nominee Jarekus Singleton.
ABC's PRESS YOUR LUCK Scores Its Most-Watched Telecast Since July 2020
August 15, 2022

ABC’s “Press Your Luck” grew over the prior week by 5% in Total Viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.8 million) to score its most-watched original telecast since July 2020 – since 7/12/20. “Press Your Luck” also improved week to week by 20% among Adults 18-49 (0.6/6 vs. 0.5/6) to hit a new summer high.
The California Honeydrops Announce New Album 'Soft Spot'
August 15, 2022

“Takin’ My Time” kicks off with a slinky groove that the Honeydrops are known for, having made a career out of their signature blend of Bay Area R&B, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second line. “Takin’ My Time” embodies exactly what guitarist, trumpeter, and lead singer Lech Wierzynkski wanted to channel.
VIDEO: Lizzo Shares '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
August 15, 2022

After an interrupted wedding in the music video for Lizzo’s 7x Platinum “Truth Hurts,” the 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar is giving love another chance in her brand-new “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video featuring Tyson Beckford. Watch the new music video now!
FOX Announces TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO RICHARD SIMMONS?
August 15, 2022

TMZ combed through the facts and spoke to the people closest with him, including comedian Bruce Vilanch, Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil and Simmons’ longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire. In the end, we have uncovered the answer – why a beloved icon just disappeared into thin air. Watch a new video teaser for the new single now!