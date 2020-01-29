Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Mike Zito embarks on his "Rock N' Roll World Tour 2020" (named for his recently-released Ruf Records album) with a local performance as the Mike Zito & Friends: A Tribute To Chuck Berry at Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., Saturday, February 8. Showtime: 8:00pm. Tickets: $25. Info: (314) 726-6161 or visit https://www.delmarhall.com. Joining Zito for this show onstage: Walter Trout, Eric Gales, Robben Ford, Joanna Connor, and Charles Berry III, all who performed on Zito's Chuck Berry Tribute album.

Zito's "Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry" dropped last November and quickly rose to #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Featuring twenty-one guest guitarists honoring the late, great rock 'n' roll guitar trailblazer, those performing on the album include Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Eric Gales, Robben Ford, Richard Fortus, Sonny Landreth, Luther Dickinson, Albert Castiglia, and Anders Osborne. Also performing on the album is Charles Berry III, Berry's grandson. The album is produced by Zito and was recorded at his Marz Studios. "This was a very special project for me," says Zito. "I lived in Chuck's hometown of St. Louis for thirty-two years, and I worked at a small musical instrument store where his drummer also happened to be employed. Chuck's son would drop by on occasion as well. He was an icon, and rightfully so. I've been playing his songs since I was a kid. Needless to say, he was a tremendous influence on my career, and, of course, on many other musicians' as well."

"Every song on this album is worthy of your attention," writes Glide Magazine about Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry. "an outstanding collection that takes you through a lot of your favorite Chuck Berry tunes like "No Particular Place to Go" (with Jeremiah Johnson), as well as tunes that you hear less frequently like "Havana Moon" (featuring Sonny Landreth). This album is best enjoyed with the volume cranked. Don't be surprised if you work up a bit of a sweat dancing to all these old favorites featuring so many great guitarists." Guitarist Magazine opines, "Blues guitarist Mike Zito has put together a lively collaboration of twenty Chuck Berry songs with twenty-one guitarists...featuring crisp arrangements and production, it's a really fun album, not just because of the many great Berry songs and Zito's fronting, but how the guests bring their styles to the table."

Zito recently launched his own new label, Texas-based Gulf Coast Records, which counts among its artists, Albert Castiglia, 2020 BMA Nominee Billy Price, 2020 BMA Nominee Jimmy Carpenter, Tony Campanella, Kat Riggins, Diana Rein, The Proven Ones, Kid Andersen, Kat Riggins, Sayer & Joyce, and more being signed in the near future.

Mike Zito "Rock N' Roll World Tour" 2020 Winter/Spring Itinerary

Jan. 30 (Thur.) THE POST* Fort Worth, TX

Jan. 31 (Fri.) REVOLUTION MUSIC ROOM* Little Rock, AR

Feb. 1 (Sat.) THE SHRINE** Tulsa, OK

Feb. 4 (Tues.) GEORGE'S MAJESTIC LOUNGE* Fayatteville, AR

Feb. 5 (Wed.) WAVE* Wichita, KS

Feb. 6 (Thur.) KNUCKELHEAD'S SALOON* Kansas City, MO

Feb. 7 (Fri.) BLUE NOTE* Columbia, MO

Feb. 8 (Sat.) DELMAR HALL* (TRIBUTE TO CHUCK BERRY) St. Louis, MO

Feb. 9 (Sun.) SPACE* Evanston, IL

Feb. 11 (Tues.) ZOO BAR* Lincoln, NB

Feb. 13 (Thur.) HOOK AND LADDER THEATER* Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 14 (Fri.) VANGARDE ARTS* Sioux City, IA

Feb.18-22 KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IV Nassau Bahamas

*with the Big Blues Band ** with John Nemeth





