Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs Confirm Fall Headlining Tour & Dates With The Who

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs add to their 2022 tour schedule, confirming a run of headline fall dates as well as shows supporting The Who.

Kicking off on August 28 in Toronto, the new headline tour includes performances at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre, Atlanta's Variety Playhouse and San Francisco's The Fillmore while The Who dates feature a performance at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl in November. Full tour routing can be found below.

The new dates follow the band's sold-out first ever tour this spring and their ongoing summer run opening for Chris Stapleton at arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including a performance Chicago's Wrigley Field.

"The Dirty Knobs and I could not be more thrilled to be opening some shows for The Who this fall," says Campbell. "Playing with them at the Hollywood Bowl will be especially poignant for me, since the last time I played there was with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a week before Tom's passing. The Who have always been a huge inspiration for me as a musician. It is a huge honor to have the opportunity to do the shows with them. It will be a high point of my life."

The band's tour is in support of the group's new album External Combustion, which is out now on BMG. The new music showcases the band's evolution, pushing the band to a new level, jumping ahead in vision and drive, proving the first record was no one-shot deal.

Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), the 11-track album was recorded at Campbell's home studio, Hocus Pocus Recorders in Los Angeles. External Combustion also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on "Lightning Boogie." Although Campbell wrote most of the songs on the new album within the past year, two of the tracks had been written in the 90's, only to be rediscovered in Campbell's extensive vault of unreleased compositions.

The Dirty Knobs came together nearly two decades ago, after Campbell met guitarist Jason Sinay (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville) at a session and liked the way their guitars sounded together. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morissette).

What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level. Following the passing of Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate Tom Petty and his performances with Fleetwood Mac on their 2018-2019 World Tour, The Dirty Knobs released their album Wreckless Abandon in 2020 to widespread praise.

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS LIVE

June 7-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern

June 9-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 10-Inglewood, CA-The Forum*

June 11-San Bernardino, CA-Glen Helen Amphitheater*

June 12-Ventura, CA-Ventura Music Hall

June 16-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena*

June 17-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre*

June 18-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre*

June 19-Napa, CA-Uptown Theatre

June 23-Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre*

June 24-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

June 25-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

June 26-Aspen, CO-Belly Up Aspen

July 21-Oshkosh, WI-Waterfest

July 22-Bloomington, IL-Black Dirt Music Festival

July 23-Chicago, IL-Wrigley Field*

August 28-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

August 30-Detroit, MI-Saint Andrews Hall

September 1-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues

September 3-Indianapolis, IN-ALL IN Festival

September 4-Pittsburgh, PA-Roxian Theatre

September 7-Harrisburg, PA-XL Live

September 9-Huntington, NY-The Paramount

September 11-Albany, NY-Empire Live

September 13-Wilmington, DE-The Queen

September 16-Port Chester, NY-Capitol Theatre

September 18-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond

September 20-Winston-Salem, NC-The Ramkat

September 21-Richmond, VA-The National

September 23-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse

October 1-Dana Point, CA-Ohana Music and Arts Festival

October 14-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center†

October 15-Omaha, NE-Slowdown

October 17-Denver, CO-Ball Arena†

October 18-Salt Lake City, UT-The Commonwealth Room

October 20-Portland, OR-Moda Center†

October 22-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena†

October 25-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore

October 26-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center†

October 28-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center†

October 29-Las Vegas, NV-House of Blues

November 1-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl†



*w/ Chris Stapleton

†w/ The Who