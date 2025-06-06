Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Kick Off Summer Tour, Release New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac) and his band The Dirty Knobs are kicking off a summer tour across the U.S. and Canada, alongside debuting their new single “Heart of the Heartland."

Upcoming dates include a pair of performances in Grand Rapids, MI with Chris Stapleton as well as a run of co-headlining shows with Blackberry Smoke and opener Shannon McNally across the Southeast.

Campbell & The Knobs’ latest acclaimed full-length Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits is out now on BMG. The album features appearances from Lucinda Williams, Graham Nash, Chris Stapleton and fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench. Salon hails the record as a “their best album yet,” while Ultimate Classic Rock notes that Campbell has “really grown into [his] role as a lead singer” and Premier Guitar raves that the record is “the most expansive and dynamic album of the Dirty Knobs’ one-of-a-kind ride.” Listen to their new single and check out the tour dates below.

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS TOUR DATES

June 7—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall

June 10—London, ON—London Music Hall

June 12—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena*

June 13—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena*

June 15—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater

June 17—Winnipeg, MB—The Park Theatre

June 19—Calgary, AB—Bella Concert Hall

June 20—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall

June 22—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

June 27—Omaha, NE—Memorial Park

July 25—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

July 26— Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

July 29—Washington, DC—Warner Theatre

July 31—Lewiston, NY—Artpark†

August 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE†

August 2—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!†

August 3—Roanoke, VA—The Berglund Performing Arts Theatre†

August 5—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery†

August 7—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater†

August 8—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 9—Atlanta, GA—Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park†

August 10—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater†

August 13—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

August 14—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

*with Chris Stapleton

†with Blackberry Smoke and Shannon McNally

ABOUT MIKE CAMPBELL

Mike Campbell was the lead guitarist, co-songwriter and co-producer of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. He recorded, co-wrote and toured with the band for over 40 years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Together, Petty and Campbell wrote countless songs, including some of the band’s biggest hits: “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “You Got Lucky” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream” among them. In 2018 and 2019, Campbell toured the world as the lead guitarist in Fleetwood Mac. He lives in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Chris Phelps

Comments