Midland Unveils 2025 Tour Dates

GRAMMY-nominated trio Midland has announced the continuation of their successful Get Lucky Tour with additional dates in 2025. With stops in Tampa, Tucson and at Stagecoach Festival, the tour will include special guests Flatland Cavalry and Pug Johnson; tickets go on sale today. Find a full list of dates below.

This announcement follows this year’s critically-acclaimed album Barely Blue – and its deluxe edition featuring Kaitlin Butts and Paul Cauthen – which was named one of the Best Country Albums of the Year by All Country News and Rolling Stone who called it “their most mature record to date.” The band was also featured as one of Country Central’s Duo/Groups of the Year.

Earlier this year, Midland performed album track “Lone Star State of Mind” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before kicking off album release week with a career-spanning profile in Esquire and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry where they celebrated the RIAA 5X PLATINUM certification of their hit “Drinkin’ Problem.”

The Dave Cobb-produced album garnered praise and attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Music Row, BrooklynVegan and many more and was discussed in Texas Monthly, which profiled the band about “Drinkin’ Problem” and how it became a Texas standard in both English and Spanish. Also this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on “The Hurtin’ Kind,” which appeared on Peck’s new duets album Stampede Vol. 1, and was named one of Consequence’s Best Songs of the Year. They also released a cover of “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” for the star-studded Petty Country album.

Tour Dates:

12/19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/27 – Reno, NV – Reno Ballroom

12/28 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino Resort

12/31 – Maricopa, AZ – Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Events Center

2/20 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

2/21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

2/22 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Casino *

3/8 – Berlin, DE – C2C Berlin

3/25 – Rotterdam, NL – C2C Netherlands

3/22 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

4/11 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Convention Center

4/25 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena ^

4/26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater ^

4/27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

5/2 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort

6/28 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree



! - Support from The Wilder Blue

* - With special guest Pug Johnson

^ - With special guest Flatland Cavalry

About Midland

Double Grammy® nominees Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to Country music since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country. For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the five-times platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed On The Rocks and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut Let It Roll to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone and NPR.

Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics and steel guitar with their album The Last Resort: Greetings From (Big Machine Records), the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner who mounted their own cruise in April 2024. For more on Midland and tour updates, visit MidlandOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Harper Smith

