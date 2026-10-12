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Mick McConnell to Release THINGS ARE LOOKING UP, Tour UK in 2026

The former SMOKIE lead guitarist will support the album release with live dates across the UK circuit.

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Mick McConnell to Release THINGS ARE LOOKING UP, Tour UK in 2026

British blues-rock guitarist and songwriter Mick McConnell will release his new studio album 'Things Are Looking Up' on Monday 9th November 2026.

He will support the release with a 2026 UK tour with his band, Mick McConnell & Blue Thunder.

McConnell is known for being the lead guitarist in the band Smokie, which still tours globally today. He has been crafting and recording solo material for several years, and in 2023 took Blue Thunder on the road to public acclaim, resulting in repeat bookings from venues and promoters on the UK live circuit.

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