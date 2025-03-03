Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share Cover Of Jackson C. Frank's 'Golden Mirror'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo have announced details of their new album Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1), the first in a series of projects investigating songwriters for whom Harvey and Acevedo have a particular predilection. Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1) is set for release on Mute digitally on March 28 2025, with an exclusive gold vinyl Australian edition (via Impressed Recordings) available on release. The album will precede a series of dates across Europe (full details below).

The new album sees the duo cover 11 songs by the American songwriter Jackson C. Frank, who passed March 3, 1999, and whose sole album release was produced by Paul Simon and who counted Laura Marling, Nick Drake, Sandy Denny, Mark Lanegan and Fairport Convention as fans.

Harvey explains, “Amanda and I recorded ‘Milk & Honey’ for our first album together, Phantasmagoria in Blue. By complete coincidence, in the week of the single release, I was contacted by my friend, Guanluca, from Italy who was putting together a tribute to Jackson C. Frank for his ‘Love & Thunder’ collective project. We were more than happy to record a few more songs, Amanda in particular being a big fan of Frank’s work. We initially recorded three songs for the tribute project but we just kept going and eventually realised we could make our own album. The whole process was so enjoyable and the ideas just flowed. All the original recordings are just one or two guitars with singing and Frank’s later songs are only available as home recordings, non-studio demos or live. So the possibilities of expanding the songs through arrangements were huge, and that process was very rewarding and enjoyable.”

The pair will continue working on the Uncovered Sessions while producing an album of original material for release in 2026. This new album follows the duo’s 2023 release Phantasmagoria in Blue and Harvey’s 2024 solo outing Five Ways to Say Goodbye.

The album was recorded in Harvey’s music room in North Melbourne and mixed by Alain Johannes in LA, Spain and Chile, the tracks exude brooding, dark atmospheres with Harvey’s trademark stylings and Acevedo’s floating, expressive vocalizations.

Mick Harvey is renowned as a musician, record producer and composer who has been active for the last 45+ years and is perhaps best known as a member of The Birthday Party and The Bad Seeds and for his long term collaborative work with PJ Harvey and Nick Cave. Aside from scoring 10 feature films and numerous short films and documentaries, split almost evenly between Australia and Europe, Harvey has also released 10 solo albums in the last 2 decades and been the recipient of several Australian Music Industry Awards. He won the AFI Best Original Score for Suburban Mayhem in 2006 and in 2011 took out British Producer of the Year for his (co)production on PJ Harvey's Let England Shake.

This is Mexican artist Amanda Acevedo’s second project in collaboration with Mick Harvey. After spending 2020/21 studying film in her home town of San Luis Potisí, Acevedo teamed up with one of her heroes to create a thematically-rich collection of duets and continues that work into 2025 with this new release. She is currently studying and working in Melbourne, Australia

MICK HARVEY & AMANDA ACEVEDO LIVE:

4/3/2025 - Ioaninna (GR) - Route 66

4/4/2025 - Ptolemaida (GR) - Mandrakoukos

4/5/2025 - Thessaloniki (GR) - Mylos

4/6/2025 - Athens (FR) - Tiki Bar

4/9/2025 - Vienna (AT) - Rote Bar

4/10/2025 - Bologna (IT) – Binario69

4/11/2025 - Savona (IT) - Raindogs (with screening of Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party at 8.30ppm)

4/12/2025l - Como (IT) – Joshua – tickets available on the door

4/13/2025 - Pordenone (IT) - Capitol

Photo credit: Matthew Ellery

