Michelle Branch Tour to Release Limited Friends & Family Tickets After Sellout

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Michelle Branch's EVERYWHERE AND BACK AGAIN tour sold out within one week of tickets going on sale, and a limited number of friends and family tickets are now set to be released to the public.

The nearly 20-date run sold out within its first week on sale, including performances at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, New York City's Beacon Theatre, San Francisco's The Castro, Chicago's House of Blues, Boston's Royale and more. The rapid sellout reflects the enduring connection Branch has built with fans throughout her 25-year career.

'I'm so completely overwhelmed by all the love in response to my sold out tour,' Branch shares. 'It's any artist's dream come true to still have fans showing up and caring 25 years in. There's more to come and I can't wait for this next chapter.'

Not only did the shows sell out immediately but there were thousands of fans left in the ticketing queue unable to buy tickets due to the high demand. In response, Branch will release a limited number of her personal friends and family ticket holds directly to fans who have signed up for the waitlist for each sold-out show. Fans who have not yet joined the waitlist can visit www.michellebranch.com and select their preferred date for a chance to receive access to the newly released tickets. Fans already registered for the waitlist do not need to take any additional action.

Branch took to socials and confirmed that additional tour dates will be announced soon.

The tour kicks off September 27 in Seattle and arrives amid an exciting new era for Branch following the release of 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version of the Grammy-winning hit produced by New Radicals frontman and the song's original writer, Gregg Alexander.

The release heralds Branch's upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, arriving November 6 via BMG. Celebrating 25 years of Branch's career while looking firmly toward the future, the project will feature reimagined recordings of some of her most beloved songs, including 'Everywhere,' 'All You Wanted,' 'Goodbye to You,' 'Breathe,' 'Are You Happy Now?' and more.

Each song will feature collaborations with acclaimed artists from across genres, with additional names to be announced soon. The project reframes songs Branch first wrote and released as a teenager through the voices and perspectives of artists who grew up alongside her music.

The sold-out tour follows the successful launch of Branch's new era with MBTV Presents: Everywhere and Back Again – Live in Front of a Studio Audience, a one-night-only event held at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood and livestreamed across Branch's social platforms. The event was also teased by billboards in Los Angeles with a phone number to call for fans to get more info.

The event was inspired by the MTV and TRL era that helped introduce Branch to a generation of fans. MBTV transformed the venue into an early 2000s-inspired television studio. Branch joined former MTV VJ Damien Fahey for a conversation about her career and the next chapter of her music before revealing 'The Game of Love,' announcing the Everywhere and Back Again EP and surprising fans with news of the now sold out tour.

Branch also performed fan favorites 'All You Wanted,' 'Breathe' and 'Everywhere' for the intimate studio audience, with fans watching and singing along through the livestream. The event was the hottest ticket in town with lines out the door to get in and an overwhelming amount of requests for last minute spots on the guestlist.

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