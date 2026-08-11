Photos: NEW RADICALS, Michelle Branch Reunite for THE GAME OF LOVE Video

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NEW RADICALS and Michelle Branch have released an official music video for a reimagined version of The Game of Love, marking the first NEW RADICALS video appearance since 1998. The video reunites Branch with Gregg Alexander, the song's original writer and producer, for their first collaboration since the track was first released in 2002.

Last week, New Radicals also saw the release of the first new New Radicals song in decades, 'One Night Only,' the title track from the romantic comedy starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner and directed by Will Gluck.

'Getting to make this video with Gregg Alexander felt incredibly special,' said Branch. 'Gregg and I have known each other for so many years, and there's such a history between us through 'The Game of Love.' To come back together now, all these years later, and actually be in front of the camera together for this song felt a little surreal—and also completely natural. I hope you can really feel the joy we had making it. It feels like a full-circle moment, and I'm so excited for people to see us together.'

The new version of 'The Game of Love' brings Branch back together with Alexander, the song's original writer and producer, for their first collaboration since the song initially came out in 2002. The release of the track heralds a brand new era of music also for Branch, with her Everywhere and Back Again EP arriving November 6 via BMG. The project celebrates Branch's 25-year career and brings her iconic catalog into a new era through reimagined recordings featuring friends, peers and special guests.

Everywhere and Back Again revisits the songs and cultural moments that defined Branch's career, while looking firmly toward the future. The EP will feature reimagined recordings of some of Branch's most beloved songs such as 'The Game Of Love' and 'Everywhere,' 'All I Wanted', 'Goodbye To You,' 'Breathe' and more. Each track will feature collaborations with acclaimed artists from across genres, with additional names to be announced soon. The project reframes songs Branch first wrote and released as a teenager through the voices and perspectives of artists who grew up alongside her music.

'Getting to hear these songs, many I wrote as a teenager, performed by friends and peers that I so greatly admire has been such a 'pinch me' moment as a songwriter,' Branch shares. 'Suddenly these adolescent songs about love lost and found take on an entirely new meaning and weight when sung by artists of all different genres and in a different era. Being able to celebrate a 25 year career while firmly believing my best work is still ahead of me is the dream of any artist. And having fans that have grown up beside me who are still listening and still care after all these years is the greatest gift. Thank you all for helping me celebrate.'

The reimagined version of 'The Game of Love' with New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander kicks off the new project, which sees the pair collaborating together more than two decades after Branch's Santana collaboration won Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. 'The Game of Love' was originally written by Alexander, who also wrote The New Radicals' nearly lost hit, 'Murder On The Dancefloor,' which was originally earmarked to be their 1998 debut single, but instead sat in the vault until released as a 2001 single by Sophie Ellis-Bextor. After being used in a pivotal scene in the box office and viral hit film Saltburn in 2024, the song had a resurgence, again reaching #2 on the UK chart, going top 10 on Billboard's Global 200 Chart and platinum in America while making its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart two decades after its initial release.

''The Game of Love' has been such a special song in my life made possible by one of my personal musical heroes, Gregg Alexander from New Radicals,' shares Branch. 'Many people don't realize that Gregg wrote 'The Game of Love,' and being able to sing this together with him is really a full circle moment that captures the original spirit of the demo.'

The story behind the new version of 'The Game of Love' stretches back to the earliest days of Branch's career. After New Radicals paused touring, Branch toured with several musicians from the New Radicals live band and began covering 'You Get What You Give.' When Clive Davis was searching for the right voice for 'The Game of Love,' both Tina Turner and Macy Gray had recorded versions of the song, but in his mind he was still searching for a young unknown. Alexander suggested Branch, having heard that she had been covering New Radicals live, and she nailed the vocal on the first try. The rest is history.

On re-connecting with Branch and the new version of 'The Game of Love,' New Radicals' Gregg Alexander said: 'Michelle has been acknowledged as inspiring so many artists, who covered her songs live, and many more. Michelle is one of the coolest artists I've ever worked with. Our sometime mentor Clive Davis brought icons Tina Turner and Macy Gray to the studio to 'try out' 'The Game Of Love' in 2001. Yet Clive envisioned a brand new voice delivering my idealistically innocent lyric and melody. So when 19 year old Michelle waltzed in delivering a jaw dropping one take vocal, we won a Grammy a year later. New Radicals and Michelle recently raised the 'mix faders' at NYC's Hit Factory with both our 2001 and 2026 vocals side by side, us both realizing singing our hearts out is perhaps just what the doctor ordered amidst today's anxiety and global crises! And Clive, the music world misses you already… this record is dedicated to you. So let's turn this motherfer up and dance like no one's watching!'

Last month, Branch celebrated the launch of Everywhere and Back Again with MBTV Presents: Everywhere and Back Again - Live in Front of a Studio Audience, a one-night-only event at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood that was livestreamed across Branch's socials. Inspired by the MTV and TRL era that helped launch her career, the event transformed the venue into an early 2000s-inspired live experience, bringing fans inside the world of Branch's new project.

The MBTV event followed a mysterious rollout across Los Angeles, where cryptic Michelle Branch billboards appeared ahead of the announcement. The billboards directed fans to a phone number featuring a voicemail message from Branch saying she 'can't come to the phone right now because she's getting ready for her MBTV event.' On July 8, Branch officially announced the event on social media, giving fans the chance to enter to attend the special one-night-only taping.

Fahey intro'd the event saying 'We are celebrating Michelle and she has a few awesome surprises in store!' The two chatted about how they met back in the day 'Not many people can say they met at the MTV Beach house! Did we time travel?' said Branch. Branch then broke the news on the new single and the upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP. Then Gregg Alexander surprised Branch with a voicemail introducing the new version of 'The Game of Love' and then they played a snippet of the song.

Fans sang along to every word as she performed 'All You Wanted,' 'Breathe,' and 'Everywhere' and the live stream went wild as she announced she will be going out on the Everywhere and Back Again Tour. The nearly 20-date run sold out within its first week on sale, including performances at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, New York City's Beacon Theatre, San Francisco's The Castro, Chicago's House of Blues, Boston's Royale and more. The rapid sellout is a standout achievement in today's highly competitive touring landscape and reflects the enduring connection Branch has built with fans throughout her 25-year career.

Full tour dates can be found below and at www.michellebranch.com.

Branch also launched a new collaboration with clean beauty brand MOB on an exclusive new liquid eyeshadow shade celebrating Branch's career, which dropped on August 7. Branch co-created the shade to match her album artwork for The Spirit Room.

Everywhere and Back Again 2026 Tour Dates

September 27 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September 29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 4 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

October 6 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

October 10 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

October 11 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

November 4 - Boston, MA - Royale

November 5 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

November 7 - Nantucket, MA - The Muse

November 10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

November 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Tracklist

1. 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch

2. 'Everywhere'

3. 'Breathe'

4. 'Goodbye to You'

5. 'You Get Me'

6. 'All You Wanted'

7. 'Are You Happy Now?'

8. 'The Game of Love Remix'

About Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles 'Everywhere,' MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner, 'All You Wanted' and 'Goodbye to You,' and ushered in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs. The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide, and was certified double-Platinum in the US, Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada, and Silver in the UK, among others.

Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, 'The Game of Love,' which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100, No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, and became a major international hit. Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard album chart and was a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the US, and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single 'Are You Happy Now?,' which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single 'Leave the Pieces,' which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks, and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination, as well as fan favorites 'My Oh My' and 'Tennessee.'

In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and her grounded, relatable songwriting.

Recently, Branch announced Everywhere And Back Again, a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. The project is led by 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version of Branch's Grammy-winning hit. To celebrate the launch, Branch hosted MBTV Presents Everywhere And Back Again: Live in Front of a Studio Audience, a one-night-only event inspired by the MTV and TRL era that helped introduce her music to a generation of fans.

About New Radicals/Gregg Alexander

Gregg Alexander is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer. He was the frontman and guitarist for the band New Radicals, who released their only album Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too in 1998 and disbanded shortly after.

Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too sold over a million copies and its lead single, 'You Get What You Give,' is a multi-generational global hit, with approaching a billion streams on Spotify.

Shortly before the album's 2nd single release, New Radicals disbanded and Alexander shifted focus onto production and songwriting work for other artists who've covered his songs including Geese, The Strokes, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Tina Turner, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Rod Stewart, Jung Kook and others.

In 2002, Alexander won a Grammy Award for his contributions to the single 'The Game of Love' by Santana and Michelle Branch. He also co-wrote and produced the songs for the film Begin Again, including 'Lost Stars', which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The New Radicals' nearly lost hit, 'Murder On The Dancefloor' was originally meant to be their 1998 debut single, but instead sat in the vault until released as a 2001 single by Sophie Ellis-Bextor with production from Alexander. It peaked at #2 in the UK and was Europe's biggest airplay hit of 2002. After being used in a pivotal scene in the box office and viral hit film Saltburn in 2024, the song had a resurgence, again reaching #2 on the UK chart, going platinum plus in America and making its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart two decades after its initial release. The song also peaked inside 2024's Billboard Global 200 top 10.

On January 20, 2021, New Radicals made global headlines reuniting for the first time in 22 years for a viral one-off performance of 'You Get What You Give' for Joe Biden's inauguration.

The new recording arrives ahead of Branch's upcoming EP, Everywhere and Back Again, due via BMG, which will reimagine songs from her catalog including The Game of Love, Everywhere, All I Wanted, Goodbye to You and Breathe with guest collaborators still to be announced.

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