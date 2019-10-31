Michael Stipe 'Your Capricious Soul' Out Tomorrow

Michael Stipe's first solo release "Your Capricious Soul" will be available on digital streaming platforms on Friday, November 1st, 2019. The song and video were previously released exclusively via Michael Stipe's website. This was timed to coincide with the "International Rebellion" climate justice protests on October 7.

For one year, Stipe is redirecting all of his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing to Extinction Rebellion to help aid their work of non-violent protest of government inaction to the climate emergency.

The song's accompanying video was created by acclaimed artist and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

In explaining why he's chosen to present this latest musical work in this way, Stipe says, "I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love "Your Capricious Soul" - it's my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern and I now feel hopeful-optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet Earth, our standing and our place on it."





Related Articles View More Music Stories