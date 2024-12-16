Michael Monroe to Embark on UK Headline Tour in May 2025

The show will feature songs from throughout Michael’s career including Hanoi Rocks, Demolition 23 as well as his solo career.
Fresh from a sold-out show in London at the Electric Ballroom and a headlining appearance at Planet Rockstock, globally renowned rock icon and founding member of Hanoi Rocks, Michael Monroe, returns to the UK in May 2025 for a series of headline shows.
In addition to headlining BEL-AOR Rocks in Belfast on May 24th and The Call of The Wild Festival in Lincoln on June 1st, Michael will also be playing seven UK club shows.
May
22 - Newcastle, University
23 - Glasgow, Slay
24 - BEL-AOR Rocks, Belfast
26 - Southampton, The 1865
27 - Brighton, Concorde 2
28 - Bristol, Thekla
30 - Swansea, Sin City
31 - Buckley, Tivoli
June
1 - Call of The Wild Festival, Lincoln
As always Michael will be joined by his incredible band - Sami Yaffa (bass), Rich Jones (Guitar), Steve Conte (Guitar) and Karl Rockfist (drums). The show will feature songs from throughout Michael’s career including Hanoi Rocks, Demolition 23 as well as his solo career. Tickets are on sale now here. Michael Monroe’s critically acclaimed album I Live Too Fast To Die Young is out now on Silver Lining Music.
