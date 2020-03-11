Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell at Metropolis April 24

Metropolis and Michael Ingersoll present Artists Lounge Live's Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell on April 24, 2020.

PBS star and nationally touring recording artist Michael Ingersoll celebrates beloved musical legend Glen Campbell. A gifted storyteller, Ingersoll honors Campbell's extraordinary rags to riches journey with grit, gratitude, and grace. Songs include, "Gentle On My Mind," "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Galveston," and "God Only Knows." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.

Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell will be at Metropolis on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $45. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell is the fourth show of the 2019-2020 Artists Lounge Live Series at Metropolis, which brings talented Broadway and Broadway in Chicago stars to the Chicagoland area. The final show in the series will be Elvis My Way, Starring Brandon Bennett (August 26, 2020).

Supporting sponsors for Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell are The Lutheran Home and Bob & Barb White. Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





