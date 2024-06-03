Michael I. Haber to Release Debut Single 'Face The Music' This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael I. Haber - a rising stage & screen performer - will release his debut single "Face the Music" on digital, streaming, and downloading platforms on Friday, June 7th, 2024. Originally written for his BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominated debut solo cabaret act of the same name, the song was co-written by Haber alongside Award winning songwriters Selda Sahin & Derek Gregor.

"Face the Music" is an up-tempo moving anthem inspired by Haber's journey of facing obstacles & going against all odds, despite what other people think. "Everyone can relate to the lyrics of the song". Haber explained". "We live in a world with people turning us down but there's that special light inside of you saying You Can Do It! It's a very strong positive song of believing in yourself no matter what others may say or think."

Selda Sahin & Derek Gregor both worked with Haber in the early stages of several new musical theater projects they're in the works for. The songwriting duo attended the premiere run of Haber's "Face the Music" show which played to a last-minute sold-out crowd at The Duplex in April 2022. Inspired by his story & drive even more, the duo requesting if they could write a song for him. At the same time, Haber began to expand on his own songwriting becoming the ultimate collaboration. Haber premiered the new original song the follow-up run of his show at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (in November 2022). He also performed it during his most prior engagements of the show at Rockwood Music Hall (May 2023) & at The Green Room 42 (this past January 2024). The song was met with wonderful audience praise earning a 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination for Best Original Song.

The single "Face the Music" was mixed, mastered, and produced by Irving Gadoury. It features Piano by Derek Gregor along with Woodwinds by Erika Friedman.

Michael I. Haber is a multiple Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee with an A.F.A. in Theater from Middlesex County College. His career continues to blossom in the worlds of Theater, Film, TV, & also Cabaret / Concert scene all over New York City. Theater. New York Theater credits include Neverland Never Ends (TheatreLab), The Events (New York Theater Workshop), Cherish Every Precious Moment (New York Inspirational Theater Festival), The Actor's Project NYC showcases (Abingdon Theatre), and MCP's sold out 50th Anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center). Film/TV: The Carrie Diaries, Manhattan Love Story, The Leftovers, Admission, FBI: Most Wanted, Nerve, Home, The Big C, Arnie Johnstone & The Vulva Tree, Steven Spielberg's Golden Globe remake of West Side Story, The Equalizer, and Maestro. In the cabaret/concert scene, Michael has performed at many of the major Cabaret venues in NYC both with his solo show and as a guest singer.... this includes 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The West End Lounge, The Triad, The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall, and The Green Room 42. He has an A.F.A. in Fine Arts/Theater from Middlesex County College. He aims to continue expanding into the worlds of stage and screen.... most importantly, Broadway, Film, and TV.

