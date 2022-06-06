Michael Franti's Releases New Album 'Follow Your Heart'

Michael Franti has long been revered for his inspiring music, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Deemed by NPR as "equal parts musician and activist," Franti continues to offer opportunities for gratitude, solidarity and celebrating how we get through the greatest ups and downs of our lives with our body, mind and soul still intact with Follow Your Heart, released last Friday via Thirty Tigers.

"One thing I learned these last couple of years is that people need people," shares Franti. "I wrote many songs about connection, resilience and finding the light, even in the midst of all the crazy. Somewhere in there we find resilience.

"This album means so much to me. It's my favourite album that we've ever done," he adds. "It's about how we get through this crazy time that we're living in; how we find the optimism and the joy, but mainly to follow our hearts and listen to the voice inside you to find passion and purpose."

Regarding the current single 'Brighter Day' Franti elaborates that it's "a song about never giving up, even when life feels overwhelming. When the issues of the world seem impossible to fix, and when your heart feels like it's being ripped into pieces, lean into those you love for strength and support."

Filmed in Bali, the official music video features people from all walks of life."I wanted to create a clip that would inspire clarity of purpose during these troubled times," offers Franti. "To keep fighting for what you believe in: for equality/equity, justice, hope, courage, for those you love, for those you never met before, and for your own ease of heart and mind - and the commitment to find joy and connection through it all, even as the world around us seems to be completely broken."

Franti & Spearhead recently announced additional dates to the Follow Your Heart World Tour, bringing the North American leg to over 60 shows. UK and European fans will be able to catch them play next January & February.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

European 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jan. 26 - Doornroosie, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Jan. 27 - Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands

Jan. 29 - Maassilo, Rotterdamn, Netherlands

Jan. 30 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Jan. 31 - Luxor, Cologne, Germany

Feb. 1 - Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

Feb. 3 - Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

Feb. 4 - Bierhübeli, Bern, Switzerland

Feb. 5 - New Morning, Paris, France

Feb. 7 - St. Luke's Music & Arts Venue, Glasgow, U.K.

Feb. 8 - Academy 2, Manchester, U.K.

Feb. 10 - 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, U.K.