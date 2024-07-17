Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Shares 'Beija (Live)' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last fall, Princess Goes — the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndie Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) — shared their brand new LP, Come Of Age, via SO In De Goot Recordings.



Now, the band returns with a new live version for the record's track, "Beija".

Drummer Peter Yanowitz says, “I wrote the music to "Beija" many years ago .. around the time I started my old band Morningwood in the early 2000s. In fact, that is Chantal Claret, from Morningwood, singing the counter melody you hear in original album version of "Beija"."

He continues: "I remember at the time I was getting into this band from Scotland called the Beta Band, and I was inspired to write a folktronica-like song with a big anthemic chord progression. I started writing on the acoustic guitar... playing the chords E/A/D/A on repeat. Then I added a lo-fi drum beat from my SP1200 sampler. The bass part is more like a bass solo, freely moving around the repetitive guitar chords. The Phil Collins drum fills came last and gave it even more of that "Stairway To Heaven" propulsion I was going for. The song structure is unique because there really isn't a verse or chorus, it's more of a call and response type of build around the same progression.

A few years ago Mike heard the "Beija" instrumental and started writing the words and melody. When we were touring the UK for the first time in 2021 we had an artist named Molly, (a.k.a. Beija Flo), open the shows for us. Molly has this beautiful openness, and wicked sense of humor on stage and she really inspired us that tour with her fearlessness and dope songs. We felt like "Beija" seemed to capture some of Molly’s big energy and Mike's words and vocal delivery really brought it to the next level. This live version is from our London show last fall (2023) at the very cool venue called “EartH” in Hackney. We hope you enjoy it…a song 20ish years in the making.”

Following a stint of live dates in Europe, Princess Goes is heading back out on the road with a series of U.S. live dates, kicking off this August in New York City.

PRINCESS GOES LIVE

8/7- Brooklyn, NY- Music Hall Of Williamsburg

8/8 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

8/10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

8/15 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

8/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

8/17 - Chicago, IL - Outset

8/18 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

9/20-9/22 - Bridgeview, IL - Riot Fest - SeatGeek Stadium

Photo Credit: Becky Digiglio

Comments