Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen As Trio Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release 'Cruel World'

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have released the second track from their forthcoming debut album, putting their own avant-garde spin on Phantogram's "Cruel World."

The trio's cover has been a fan-favorite and longtime staple in their live shows - sporting a Mellotron-like introduction that immediately conjures up "Strawberry Fields Forever." PRESS HERE to stream/download and see below to watch the beautiful, melancholy video that explodes into an intense wall of sound amidst Earth's natural elements. Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie). They will release their debut album, THANKS FOR COMING, on February 12TH which includes previously released single "Eat An Eraser." PRESS HERE to stream/download and HERE to watch the official video for the track which likens an eraser to a memory-wiping device, speaking to the anxiety surrounding the forecasted apocalypse. THANKS FOR COMING is available for pre-order/pre-save now - PRESS HERE. Full tracklisting below.

Taking their name from an idea that Katz-Bohen's four-year-old daughter had for her imaginary band, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favor of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack. A wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's songs - the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice, and the roster of France's Ed Banger label. A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio's DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The band released their self-titled EP released earlier this year (PRESS HERE to listen) along with videos for "Ketamine," "Come Talk To Me," "Love American Style" and "Vicious." The music drew early praise from Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet and more.

Watch the new video here: