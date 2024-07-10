Micah McLaurin Releases New Single 'Call Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of his stunning performance at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Gioelleria in Sardinia, rising pop star Micah McLaurin has released his steamy new summer anthem “Call Me” via Casa Doce Music. “Call Me” was produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga), co-written with Simon Wilcox (Carly Rae Jepson), and sizzles with the confidence of not being afraid to go after what you want.

“I was in the middle of writing another song when I got the idea for ‘Call Me’,” shares Micah. “I went to the bathroom and started singing the word ‘whore’ after all the words that rhyme with it. My co-writer Simon turned that into the opening of a hook, and we knew we needed to write the full song. It was so fun because it was so spontaneous and it's such a sassy song that shows a totally different side of my personality from the classical pianist that people know. I hid behind the piano for most of my life and it became my sole identity and the only thing people saw about me. With this song, I get to show more of who I am and own it.”

“Working with An Le on all of the visuals was amazing. He had such a vision for the song,” adds Micah. “He stayed true to the lyrics and message, and really dove into the imagery of the song. I love how he kept the visuals elevated, but with a sexy edge. We made a garden of Eden, had real snakes on me, and mixed glam, high fashion with raw and real elements from my life and the story of the song ... and there’s lots more to come!”

Micah has received critical praise for his string of retro gloss pop gems including his acclaimed single “Don’t Give Up On Love.” “Don’t Give Up On Love” was inspired by Micah’s own mission to find his voice after breaking free of both the confines of classical music and his southern, religious family. The track received an effortlessly chic, behind-the-scenes rehearsal video choreographed by Leo Moctezuma (Madonna, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez). Recent single “Let’s Go To France” is a starry-eyed pop bop about dropping all your responsibilities to run off on a Parisian adventure, just like Micah did in his glamorous appearance at couture Paris Fashion Week where he made headlines for gracing the front rows of Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and more. Micah first cemented his status as a one to watch with his debut pop single “MOONS” and recently made waves when he performed a beautiful, reimagined version of “MacArthur Park” for a crowd of thousands at Chicago Pride with Amber Riley.

ABOUT MICAH MCLAURIN

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Micah McLaurin trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Orquestra Filarmónica de Montevideo and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. He is a winner of the Gilmore Young Artist Award, an award given biannually to the two most promising young pianists in the United States, and a laureate of the Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists, Hilton Head International Competition, and Thomas and Evon Cooper International Piano Competition.

Developing his own artistry outside of the confines of classical music where he was left little opportunity for his own voice to flourish, Micah reimagined a collection of standards with deep personal meaning in his 2023 instrumental album Diamonds. Bridging classical and pop, the album was recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra alongside an all-star team including Nick Patrick and GRAMMY-recognized arrangers and composers David Campbell (Elton John, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Adele), ​Chris Walden​ (Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder), and Robin Smith (Andrea Bocelli, Tina Turner, Cher).

Receiving acclaim from Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Vanity Fair, WWD, Marie Claire, Page Six, Queerty, Pride.com, and more, Micah is now embracing the full range of his artistry and artistic identity. Finding respite in queer culture upon moving to New York, he harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate what makes him unique and, in that process, released his viral “Rhapsody in Gaga” piano medley, virtuosic “Madonna Medley,” and euphoric reimagination of of multiple GRAMMY-winning, cross-genre hit “MacArthur Park” with GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Amber Riley via Casa Doce Music. Now breaking into the pop world with his original singles, Micah is collaborating with some of the industry’s hottest producers to create music that connects with his true self.

