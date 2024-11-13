Micah McLaurin Releases New Pop Single 'Medusa'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virtuoso pianist and rising pop star Micah McLaurin has released his sweeping dance pop anthem “Medusa” via Casa Doce Music. Created in collaboration with A-list producer Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears), “Medusa” is about having the ability to love taken from you.

This song looks at Medusa from a sympathetic point of view,” shares Micah on the inspiration for the song. “She was a beautiful maiden but was cursed, and forced to be cast out, and everyone who saw her turned to stone. I feel, in some ways, I was Medusa. Growing up, I thought being gay was a curse and everyone around me would become cold and distant as a result of shame and rejection from society. I also felt as if I had turned to stone because I couldn’t express myself. I wanted the “curse” to be lifted, but I was trapped and longed to go back to ‘when you were beautiful.’”

“Medusa” follows the release of Micah’s steamy banger “Call Me,” whose fashion-forward music video, directed by Now Open’s An Le (Cher, Mariah Carey) and styled by Eyob Yohannes (Madonna), draws inspiration from the golden age of big, pop music videos and Micah’s personal journey. PRESS HERE to watch the music video, a fantastical fever dream that’s all about embracing your freedom, individuality, and sexuality, and ultimately ending up in the Garden of Eden.

Winning over crowds with his stunning performance at this summer’s Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Gioelleria in Sardinia, Micah has received critical praise for his retro gloss pop gem “Don’t Give Up On Love” which was inspired by his journey from virtuoso pianist to pop singer and songwriter.

Along that journey, Micah began exploring music outside of the confines of classical when he reimagined a collection of standards with deep personal meaning in his 2023 instrumental album Diamonds. Bridging classical and pop, the album was recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at the historic Abbey Road Studios and British Grove Studios alongside an all-star team including Nick Patrick and GRAMMY-recognized arrangers and composers David Campbell (Elton John, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Adele), ​Chris Walden​ (Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder), and Robin Smith (Andrea Bocelli, Tina Turner, Cher).

ABOUT MICAH MCLAURIN

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Micah McLaurin trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Orquestra Filarmónica de Montevideo and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. He is a winner of the Gilmore Young Artist Award, an award given biannually to the two most promising young pianists in the United States, and a laureate of the Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists, Hilton Head International Competition, and Thomas and Evon Cooper International Piano Competition.

Finding respite in queer culture upon moving to New York, Micah harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate everything that makes him unique and, in that process, released his viral “Rhapsody in Gaga” piano medley, virtuosic “Madonna Medley,” and the euphoric reimagination of multiple GRAMMY-winning, cross-genre hit “MacArthur Park” with vocalist Amber Riley.

Now breaking into the pop world with his original singles, Micah is collaborating with some of the industry’s hottest producers and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Vanity Fair, WWD, Marie Claire, Page Six, Queerty, Pride.com, and more, for his pop gems including starry-eyed pop bop “Let’s Go To France” and his debut pop single “MOONS.”

Photo credit: An Le

