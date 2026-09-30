Mercury to Tour North America Fall 2026 With New Single

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Nashville-based artist mercury has released her new single 'Roar Of The Heliac Goat' via Big Loud Rock. The return finds Maddie Kerr once again teaming up with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Merce Lemon), expanding a years-long collaborative kinship that's spanned multiple acclaimed EPs and singles.

'Roar of the Heliac Goat' picks up right where mercury left off with last year's single 'Heaven,' as Kerr's celestial voice guides a deluge of guitars, blurry from distortion. The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Eliot Lee — a fever-dream visual of neurosis and guilt featuring Kerr at the center, as a goat gone-missing consumes her spiraling mind. 'Roar Of The Heliac Goat' is about the type of pain that changes, and becomes apart of you forever,' adds Maddie about the song.

Previously embarking on a spring tour before making a stop at Pickathon Festival earlier this summer, mercury kicked off a sprawling North American tour supporting holywtr last week. The run will see Kerr stopping in various cities across Canada and the U.S. this fall before concluding at The Fonda in Los Angeles in November.

mercury - 2026 Tour Dates

September 21, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - The Old Rock House *

September 23, 2026 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

September 24, 2026 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck *

September 26, 2026 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *

September 28, 2026 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (Cut Down) *

September 29, 2026 - Spokane, WA - The District At Knitting Factory *

September 30, 2026 - Eugene, OR - Wow Hall *

October 2, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Bizarre Bar *

October 6, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios *

October 8, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

October 9, 2026 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

October 11, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club *

October 12, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe *

October 13, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

October 15, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall *

October 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar *

October 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club *

October 22, 2026 - Montreal QC - Petit Campus *

October 23, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance *

October 25, 2026 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

October 27, 2026 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground *

October 30, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

October 31, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

November 2, 2026 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

November 3, 2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 *

November 4, 2026 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's *

November 6, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - The Pyrle *

November 7, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm *

November 8, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) *

November 10, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

November 12, 2026 - Gainesville, FL - The Wooly *

November 13, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Zodiac *

November 17, 2026 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

November 18, 2026 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn *

November 19, 2026 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

November 22, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda *

* Supporting holywtr

mercury's ascent has collected serious momentum since the release of a pair of singles in 'Trying' and 'Woolgathering' in late 2023. Since then, Kerr has built a dynamic collection of EPs and standalone singles over the past several years, including the sprawling EP & short film Together We Are One, You And I, the late-2024 trilogy of songs called Swarm The Hive Mind EP, and the propulsive singles 'Faster' and 'Justin's Headed Out.'

Throughout, attention has poured in from the likes of Stereogum, Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, Nylon, Office Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, Kerrang!, Under The Radar, Billboard, Northern Transmissions, Ones To Watch, FLOODFM, Creem Magazine, and Guitar World, who hailed her songwriting as 'dark subject matter with visceral abandon and a universe of evocative tones.' For her, songwriting is a form of survival, a means of finding clarity in an often cruel world. It's everything Kerr has known dating back to the day 24 years ago when Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You' blasted as she was born.

'Roar Of The Heliac' marks a vivid new chapter in mercury's repertoire; a signal of more to come before the year's end.

Photo Credit: Will Shaw



Photo Credit: Will Shaw

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