CARRÉ, Mercury Team Up on New Single SPEND IT

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London-via-LA producer Carré has released SPEND IT, a new single featuring Atlanta rapper Mercury and the lead track from her forthcoming EP CITRINE on Tempa. The song marks Carré's return to the label with a project she describes as bridging rap, R&B and underground dance sensibilities.

A defining voice in contemporary dubstep, Carré continues to strike with heavy momentum on CITRINE as she bridges the gap between rap, R&B, and underground sensibilities, honoring the genre's foundations while pushing it into bold new territories.

On the story behind SPEND IT, Carré says, 'Following 'Hibiscus', I started making more music with vocal-features in mind: thinking ahead about how an arrangement might better accommodate vocals, what kind of vocal timbre would compliment the production. I discovered Mercury's album MERCZONE and really love how relaxed she sounds while rapping over such a wide range of production styles. When I reached out to Mercury and sent over the beat I'd written for her, 'Spend It' was born.'

In a short period of time, Carré has carved out a lane of her own where the heavyweight influences of dubstep and techno are met with space and sensuality to create records that glow. On SENSE OF PLACE, Carré experiments with groove, venturing more into post-dubstep territory whilst the moodier STATIC is the most direct cut on the release. ENOUGH sees Carré at her most playful on this release, combining meditative low-end pressure with effervescent melody.

Tracklist

1. Carré x Mercury - Spend It

2. Sense of Place

3. Static

4. Enough

Carré said she began writing SPEND IT with Mercury specifically in mind after hearing her album MERCZONE, sending over a beat that led to the collaboration. CITRINE also includes the tracks SENSE OF PLACE, STATIC and ENOUGH, which Carré has described as ranging from post-dubstep grooves to more direct, moodier production.

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