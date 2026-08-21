Carré Releases SENSE OF PLACE Single Ahead Of CITRINE EP Via Tempa

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London-via-LA producer Carré returns to Tempa with 'Citrine' - a slinky new EP featuring vocals from Atlanta rapper Mercury on the lead single 'Spend It'. A defining voice in contemporary dubstep, Carré continues to strike with heavy momentum on 'Citrine' as she bridges the gap between Rap, RnB, and underground sensibilities, honoring the genre's foundations while pushing it into bold new territories.

On the story behind 'Spend It', Carré says, 'Following 'Hibiscus', I started making more music with vocal-features in mind: thinking ahead about how an arrangement might better accommodate vocals, what kind of vocal timbre would compliment the production. I discovered Mercury's album MERCZONE and really love how relaxed she sounds while rapping over such a wide range of production styles. When I reached out to Mercury and sent over the beat I'd written for her, 'Spend It' was born.'

In a short period of time, Carré has carved out a lane of her own where the heavyweight influences of dubstep and techno are met with space and sensuality to create records that glow. On 'Sense of Place', Carré experiments with groove, venturing more into post-dubstep territory whilst the moodier 'Static' is the most direct cut on the release. 'Enough' sees Carré at her most playful on this release, combining meditative low-end pressure with effervescent melody.

The CITRINE EP is set for release on 04 September 2026 via Tempa and is available for pre-order. The single 'Sense Of Place' is available to stream.

Tracklist

1. Carré x Mercury - Spend It

2. Sense of Place

3. Static

4. Enough

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