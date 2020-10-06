Melissa Etheridge To Be Joined by Jewel on THE MELISSA ETHERIDGE CRUISE

This is the fourth year of the cruise.

Grammy and Academy Award winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is announcing that she will be joined by four-time Grammy Award Nominee and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Jewel on the upcoming voyage of The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV. Melissa Etheridge has again teamed up with Sixthman to hit the high seas aboard the Norwegian Pearl on November 12 - November 18, 2021 sailing from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Ocho Rios, and Nassau. Guests will be able to partake in various activities, including two exclusive performances by Etheridge, a photo op with Etheridge, dynamic collaboration sets, a variety of concerts from supporting artists, and so much more. For the 2021 sailing, Etheridge will be joined by Jewel, Dorothy, Shawn Colvin, Lucy Spraggan, Sonia Leigh, and many more. More information on the experiences and availability can be found at themelissaetheridgecruise.com.

"I can't believe we've been cruising for four years now" shares Etheridge. "Every year it gets better and better....the music, the roundtables, the food, the excursions, and especially the fans! I'm so excited about the incredible line up of musicians we have this year. I can't wait to set sail!"

The success of the past three Melissa Etheridge cruises call for her return to serve her sea-legged fans once again. In 2019, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise journeyed from Tampa to Harvest Caye, Costa Maya & Grand Cayman. During this time, guests were able to celebrate the release of Melissa's latest album, The Medicine Show, at an onboard release party. Aside from performances and collaborations, Melissa's cruises also bring guests various activities with her and supporting artists, theme nights, and other attractions, allowing fans to interact with the lineup artists.

Fans who reserve a room early will be treated to the new Early Bird Discount available for a limited time that ranges from $150 - $250 off the stateroom. Double occupancy rooms on The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV begin at $1,270 per person, plus taxes and fees. All fans who book their room before December 31, 2020 will be elegible to receive a free beverage package. Low deposits and flexible payment-plans that feature zero interest rates are available. For a guaranteed early bird discount and the best selection of staterooms, fans can reserve cabins at www.themelissaetheridgecruise.com.

