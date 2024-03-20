Melisande Pope Releases New Single 'No One Ever Dares' From EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston-based artist Melisande Pope has released her new single No One Ever Dares today, March 20 on Spirit House Records. This is the second single, following Do Something About Me, from her upcoming EP "[delete] [delete] [delete]" out March 29.

In "No One Ever Dares", Melisande paints a vivid picture of day to day life inside an inpatient psychiatric facility. From vital sign checks, to afternoons spent lounging around the TV, and evening visiting hours, this mundane routine serves as backdrop to the gutting realization that no matter bad things get, the people who love you need you to stay.

Inspired by the raw songwriting of groups like Porridge Radio and Big Thief, the intricate guitar work and whispered vocal performances of artists like Nick Drake and Elliot Smith, and the pop-oriented production of early 2000's radio-rock bands, Melisande's music pulls influence from various corners of the rock and folk traditions. Her sound is characterized by her gentle voice, blunt lyrics, and crafty guitar playing, culminating in a mix of raw emotion and refined production.

Melisande Pope is a freelance composer and guitarist. She scores a range of projects, including advertisements, short films, and TV episodes. Notable clients for whom she has provided musical compositions include the New York Times, Comcast, and VICE. She has recorded and toured as lead guitarist with artists including emo-rock band Raavi, garage-pop artist Maya Lucia, folk-rock quintet Yankee & the Foreigners, and retro-rock group White Elephant, reflecting her versatility and proficiency across musical landscapes.