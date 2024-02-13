Melbourne Funk Band Karate Boogaloo! Shares New Single

Melbourne, Australia's Karate Boogaloo have dropped their latest single "The Early Bird Catches.”

This mesmerizing, original instrumental tune moves deftly through dark, eerie moments and into whimsical melodies and head-nodding grooves. The track displays KB's compelling ability to create distinct moods and cinematic themes in their music, a skill that inspired fellow Melbourne, Australia group Surprise Chef, for whom Karate Boogaloo drummer Hudson Whitlock lends percussion duties.

Sitting at the heart of Melbourne's burgeoning instrumental soul movement, Henry Jenkins, Hudson Whitlock, Callum Riley, and Darvid Thor have been playing music together since their playground days. Meeting as high school pre-teens, these four friends explored the teachings of the great small combo instrumental bands à la Booker T & The MG's and The Meters.

Karate Boogaloo is a quartet greater than the sum of its parts; and the parts are very, very good.

Karate Boogaloo's new single “The Early Bird Catches" is out now on all DSPs via Colemine Records.

Photo credit: Izzie Austin