Mekons Launch New Music Video For IN THE DESERT
British folk-punk collective the Mekons recently released a new album Deserted (ALBUM LINK) to critical acclaim from the likes of Guardian UK, Rolling Stone, No Depression, Pitchfork, NPR Music, NPR Fresh Air, Billboard, Chicago Tribune, and Greil Marcus (also at Rolling Stone).
In advance of their forthcoming tour [dates located below] the band just launched a weirdo, found art video (via Brooklyn Vegan) for the song "In the Desert" (VIDEO YOUTUBE LINK). It's trippy and beautiful.
About Deserted:
Emboldened by a sold-out tour and a surge of interest in the States after the release of the documentary Revenge of the Mekons, the Mekons retreated to the fringes of Joshua Tree National Park and popular culture to record their new album Deserted. Singer/guitarist Jon Langford said of the recording experience:
"There are deserts everywhere. We took time to ponder the vastness and the weirdness of the desert. Going to the country to get your head together is a ripe old rock cliché. We went to the desert to have our brains scoured... We went from one desert to another. A more hopeful place where we arm ourselves with spikes and endure."
Additionally, the Mekons released music videos for the songs "Lawrence of California" (YOUTUBE LINK) and "How Many Stars" (YOUTUBE LINK) from Deserted, both incorporating found footage from the band's history.
Tour dates:
July 12 - Chicago, IL - Hideout (SOLD OUT)
July 13 - Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival - Bloodshot Records' 25th Anniversary Celebration (tickets)
July 14 - Chicago, IL - Hideout (SOLD OUT)
July 15 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon (tickets)
July 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Warhol Entrance Space (tickets)
July 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's (tickets)
July 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets)
July 20 - West Kingston, RI - Swamp Stomp - Bloodshot Records' 25th Anniversary Celebration (SOLD OUT)
July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (tickets)
July 23 - Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Library (tickets)
July 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (tickets)
July 25 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern (tickets)
July 27 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada - Calgary Folk Festival (tickets)
