Maude Latour Unveils Debut Album 'Sugar Water'

Heralded by NYLON as a “bold new voice in pop music,” artist-to-watch Maude Latour shares her debut album Sugar Water, out now via Warner Records. The 12-track record makes its highly-anticipated debut to acclaim from the likes of Stereogum, ELLE, PAPER, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and many more.



With undeniable cosmic-pop hooks and a philosophical grounding in its lyrics, the new LP was co-produced alongside longtime collaborator Mike Adubato, plus hitmakers Austen Healey (Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo), Zhone (Kesha, Troye Sivan), and Alex Chapman (Troye Sivan, Kim Petras). It features recently released singles “Whirlpool,” “Too Slow”, “Cursed Romantics,” and “Comedown,” plus 8 new songs, including the euphoric opening track “Officially Mine” and title track “Sugar Water.”

About the project, Maude explains, “My debut album is about growing up and learning how to lose things, people, and love— all parts of getting older. This album is an attempt at trying to hold onto the sweetness of this short life while it is still happening. It’s my most existential, deepest thoughts coated in pop music. I hope it takes you on the journey of a lifetime.”

Next up, Maude will join FLETCHER on her upcoming US tour next month, making stops at iconic venues across the country, including Radio City Music Hall in her hometown New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. See a full list of dates below, and tickets are available now HERE.

ABOUT MAUDE LATOUR:

Maude Latour is fulfilling her pop destiny. Born in Sweden, raised in London and Hong Kong as well as New York City, and now residing in Los Angeles, Latour began writing songs at 15 and released her first EP, Starsick, in 2019. Her ever-evolving catalog includes the viral lockdown-era hit “One More Weekend” plus four infectious EPs, which have won over critics from The New York Times to NPR, and earned performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, and many more. Now, with her debut album, the 24 year-old is doubling down on her formula of combining studio experimentation with undeniable cosmic-pop hooks and thoughtful lyrics, inviting her audience to come along for the ride, eyes and mind wide open, and stereo turned up as far as it can go.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

September 12 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore*

September 14 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

September 15 Detroit, MI The Fillmore*

September 17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore*

September 18 Washington, DC The Anthem*

September 19 Boston, MA Roadrunner*

September 21 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall*

September 27 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works*

September 29 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

October 2 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center*

October 3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom*

October 6 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre*

October 7 San Diego, CA SOMA*

October 9 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

* with Fletcher

