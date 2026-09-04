Mau P Releases New Single JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE via Interscope

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Global hitmaking DJ and producer Mau P today released his highly anticipated new single 'Just A Little Bit More' via Interscope Records. One of the summer's most sought-after singles, the track has been tearing up dancefloors and festival stages around the world for months, fueling massive anticipation for its official release.

'Just A Little Bit More' captures Mau P at his most instinctive: hypnotic and unapologetically built for the dancefloor. Anchored by an infectious vocal and relentless groove, the track has steadily taken on a life of its own as clips from Mau's sets have circulated online and fans around the world have waited for the track to finally drop.

The release marks the latest step in a pivotal new chapter for Mau P as he prepares to release more new music soon. 'Just A Little Bit More' follows 'neck,' Mau's first release of 2026, and builds on a defining 2025 that saw him headline the iconic Sahara Tent at Coachella across both weekends. He also delivered back-to-back No. 1 records with 'The Less I Know the Better' topping the Billboard Dance chart and 'Like I Like It' reaching No. 1 on Beatport, where it was named the platform's Best-Selling Track of the Year. Add to that high-profile collabs with Mike Dean 'On Again,' Diplo and Gunna 'Receipts,' and a reimagined spin on Ini Kamoze's 'World A Music' with 'Merther,' and Mau's rise shows no signs of slowing.

That momentum has also extended beyond the dancefloor. Mau was recently recognized on the Forbes Europe 30 Under 30 list for his impact on the genre and landed a Billboard print cover exploring his forthcoming album and broader creative ambitions.

On the live front, Mau P has scaled at a rare pace. His groundbreaking multidisciplinary open-to-close concept BADDEST BEHAVIOUR debuted to sold-out crowds across New York, Miami, Denver, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, drawing more than 25,000 fans before continuing to grow into a global platform. Recent landmark moments include selling more than 40,000 tickets across two nights at Los Angeles State Historic Park and delivering a high-production debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In 2026, Mau returned for his second consecutive BADDEST BEHAVIOUR residency at Pacha Ibiza, alongside his ongoing residency at XS Las Vegas.

Since breaking through with 'Drugs From Amsterdam' in 2022, Mau P has rapidly evolved from underground newcomer into one of dance music's defining global headliners. The track became a worldwide phenomenon, amassing nearly 273 million streams, topping charts and dominating festival playlists.

With 'Just A Little Bit More' finally arriving after months of anticipation on dancefloors around the world and his debut album on the horizon, Mau P is setting the stage for his biggest chapter yet.

Tour Dates

9/4 - Encore Beach Club, Las Vegas, NV

9/5 - Radius Chicago, Chicago, IL

9/5 - ARC Music Festival, Chicago, IL

9/9 - Baddest Behaviour, Ibiza, Spain

9/12 - Baddest Behaviour NYC, Kings County, NY

9/13 - Baddest Behaviour NYC, Kings County, NY

9/16 - Baddest Behaviour, Ibiza, Spain

9/18 - La Clairière - Paris, France

9/23 - Baddest Behaviour, Ibiza, Spain

9/30 - Baddest Behaviour, Ibiza, Spain

10/7 - Baddest Behaviour (Closing Party), Ibiza, Spain

10/10 - Torre VTS de Algés - Cruz Quebrada, Portugal

10/22 - Baddest Behaviour, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11/6 - 11/8 - EDC Orlando, Orlando, FL

12/31 - Laroc Club Guarujá, Guarujá, Brazil

About Mau P

Mau P is one of dance music's fastest-rising global forces, recognized on Forbes Europe 30 Under 30 for his breakout impact on the genre. His breakout 2022 track 'Drugs From Amsterdam' became a worldwide phenomenon amassing nearly 273 million streams, topping charts, and dominating festival playlists. In 2026, Mau P continues his rapid ascent, returning for his second consecutive residency at Pacha Ibiza alongside his ongoing residency at XS Las Vegas.

This follows a defining 2025, where he headlined the Sahara Tent at Coachella both weekends and scored back-to-back No. 1s with 'The Less I Know the Better' on the Billboard Dance chart and 'Like I Like It' on Beatport, which won Best-Selling Track of the Year. His multidisciplinary open to close concept BADDEST BEHAVIOUR debuted to sold-out crowds across New York, Miami, Denver, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, drawing over 25,000 fans, while recent landmark shows include selling out over 40,000 tickets across two nights of his BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show at Los Angeles State Historic Park and a high-production debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

From underground breakout to global headliner in just a few years, Mau P's ascent is defined by cultural instinct, creative risk, and undeniable momentum.

Photo Credit: Mike Miller



Photo Credit: Mike Miller

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