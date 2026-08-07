Adrien Nunez Shares New Single WRONG WAY

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Adrien Nunez has released a new single titled WRONG WAY via Warner Records. The Gold-certified country artist teased the track on social media in the weeks leading up to its release, building anticipation among fans with a series of snippets before the song became available to stream.

The track layers his towering vocals between upbeat acoustic guitars woven around a modern country groove. He continues to lyrically open up, unpacking the ups and downs of his romantic life on the path to finding true love. 'Hallelujah, thanks to all the broken roads that let me to ya,' going on to realize, 'I took the long way, guess the long way ain't the wrong way.' It's another relatable tale of old fashioned heartbreak and redemption.

At the moment, Adrien Nunez is putting the finishing touches on his debut album for Warner Records with a view to release in the months ahead. He set the stage for its arrival with 'OVER AGAIN.' In its wake, The New York Times profiled Nunez and christened him, 'The basketball star who accidentally became a country heartthrob,' going on to assure, 'he had a gift for singing.' So far, 'OVER AGAIN' has gathered over 3.2 million streams and counting.

Last year, Nunez released the LOW ROAD EP which highlighted the title track 'LOW ROAD' featuring Avery Anna has gathered over 126 million streams to date followed by 'ALL I EVER DO' with 23.6 million streams leading Amazon Music's Country Heat to name Nunez as an Artists to Watch. Non-stop touring the UK/Europe and the U.S. earned widespread acclaim for his high energy live show and emotional vocal delivery of his universally relatable story-telling.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Adrien Nunez made his name as an NCAA basketball star for the University of Michigan before turning back to his original passion — music. He took the internet by storm last year by giving country artists a unique platform to showcase their songs via his various channels, while also offering fans an avenue to discover their new favorite artists. The social media launch of his own artist project accumulated over 50 million views across platforms in the first weekend and over 5 million streams in the two weeks, bringing in over 250,000 new TikTok fans.

In February 2026 he released his DON'T WANNA GO HOME EP, featuring the tracks 808'S & 6 STRINGS, 'CRY FOR YOU,' 'DON'T WANNA GO HOME,' 'LIGHTS BACK ON,' 'OVER AGAIN,' and 'WILD.' On the day the EP was released, Nunez played in the illustrious annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game from Los Angeles. Followed by his surprise collab with Diplo, 'Two Steppin'' debuted live at Stagecoach to an audience of over 26K fans.

With 'Wrong Way' and a debut album on the horizon, Nunez is scaling new heights as he looks towards global stardom in 2026 and 2027.

WRONG WAY follows Adrien Nunez's recently released track BROKEN PIECES, which he performed live at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, marking another entry in what has been an active year for the artist.

Photo Credit: Alex Green



Photo Credit: Alex Green

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