Kareen Lomax Releases WARFARE Single From Debut Album NAJI

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Kareen Lomax, the Atlanta-raised and LA-based alternative R&B artist, has released 'WARFARE,' the second single from her debut album, NAJI, out September 18 via music is fun, a division of Seeker Music. The deeply personal 13-song album explores grief, love, healing, identity, and self-preservation, combining Kareen's intimate songwriting and unmistakable voice with elements of alternative R&B, ambient soul, indie-pop, and electronic music.

Short for 'spiritual warfare,' the new single captures the push and pull between protecting your peace and admitting what still has a hold on you. Rooted in a relationship that lingered longer than it should have, 'WARFARE' finds Kareen reckoning with the way a connection can remain emotionally present even after distance, space, and a blocked number seemingly bring it to an end. 'Supposed to not give a f, but I still care,' she admits, pairing emotional candor with sharp humor as the conflict gradually turns inward.

The song also speaks to a larger kind of warfare: the struggle to remain grounded when life feels heavy and nothing seems to be going your way. Whether confronting an ex, mounting bills, or her own search for fulfillment, Kareen explores what it means to hold onto yourself amid the noise and 'low vibrations' that threaten your peace.

Created between Los Angeles and New York alongside producer Daoud, NAJI was born from a period of profound loss and reflection following the deaths of Kareen's adopted sister in 2020 and her father in 2021. The album takes its name from Kareen's first name, which she spent much of her life not publicly leading with, and confronts the duality between two sides of herself: Kareen, who feels deeply and tries to make sense of grief and love, and Naji, who is more direct, confrontational, and unafraid to speak plainly.

After years of lending her voice and songwriting to other artists, NAJI marks Kareen's first opportunity to tell her own story on this scale. Her voice has appeared on five Diplo singles, including the Paul Woolford collaboration 'Looking For Me,' a Top 5 hit in the UK, while her songwriting credits include Zayn Malik, Leon Bridges, Maroon 5, Syd, and more. She has also released music with Rudimental, Kavinsky, and AlunaGeorge, earning support from Ebro Darden, Timbaland, and KEXP.

Photo Credit: Mancy Gant



Photo Credit: Mancy Gant

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