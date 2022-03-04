MattstaGraham Announces New Album 'Prescribe Whatever'

You may be wondering what a MattstaGraham is, and why you're "Still Hearing About It." Is it a new social media platform? Perhaps a new TikTok trend? And why is there a cartoon skull man in the photo?

All these questions and more will be answered on April 29th, when emo rock artist MattstaGraham releases his forthcoming self-produced album Prescribe Whatever via I Surrender Records. The label first discovered Mattstagraham thanks to Tiktok and his original song "Gotta Be Productive," which has racked up almost 500k streams on Spotify, as well as paraodies of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, blink-182.

Featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics and an intuitive knack for knowing just what you're thinking, MattstaGraham is ready to shake things up and get you out of the funk that's been following you around since early 2020.

Lead single "Still Hearing About It" is out now and was inspired by an interaction with an old friend. When singer/songwriter Matt Graham shared his signing to I Surrender Records, the response he was met with was "that's an unfortunate name for a record label." It was here where he realized that negative people turn even the best moment into a total bummer, and that progressing in life means leaving things behind.

"Still Hearing About It" was born out of the frustration of old friends stuck in negative places, and hopefully it's the song that helps you realize that you are worth so much more than the negativity that may surround you.

If you want something done right, do it yourself. That's been singer songwriter Matt Graham's favorite quote of the past few years, while deciding to venture into solo artist territory. After becoming all too familiar with the term "bottleneck" in his past collaborative efforts, he decided to explore all of the emotive punk rock inspired ideas for his record I Get It in late 2019, therefore finding his extremely sarcastic and attitude-gratuitous voice.

With all the good band names taken and, like, 17 other Matt Graham's on Spotify, he decided that no one would be stupid enough to use the name "MattstaGraham," which was both an expertly crafted social media pun based on his name and his internet username on every platform he has. With his internet success on TikTok getting ahead of him, it just goes to show that sometimes the name you choose on a whim makes for a totally incredible and memorable artist name, that would sound really good at, like, I don't know, The MTV Music Awards or something. (hint hint MTV hint hint)

"Yeah, life's short and we all die someday. I may as well see where this goes. I mean, I'm not exactly gonna be a doctor or invent a million dollar idea any time soon either," he told us at MattstaGraham, meaning me, MattstaGraham, who is currently writing a bio for the press release for his upcoming record, Prescribe Whatever. Yup. It's been me this whole time, writing in 3rd person. Don't judge me, weirder things have happened. Why are you reading the bio and not listening to the music anyway? Do you enjoy reading about music more than just listening to it? Get a life, nerd. Anyway, Prescribe Whatever will be MattstaGraham's label debut on I Surrender Records, and will be available everywhere music is streaming on 4/29/2022.

Listen to the new single here: