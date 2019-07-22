Mattiel Announce Support Dates for Temples NA Fall Tour

Mattiel, who are currently working their way around Europe after rocking Glastonbury, the world's largest music festival, not once, but twice last month (check out "Keep The Change" live from the festival below, are thrilled to announce they will be supportingTemples on a run of dates as part of their autumn North American tour. Mattiel's first date on the tour will be in the band's hometown of Atlanta, GA on October 28th before moving onto shows in New York, Chicago, Nashville and more before culminating in a stop on November 10th in Philadelphia at Union Transfer. Full list of dates below. Tickets available for purchase HERE.



The already critically lauded Atlanta-based band fronted by charismatic 26-year old frontwoman Mattiel Brown released Satis Factory last month. Rolling Stone wrote "Mattiel sound like they're embracing their very own manifest destiny," and in their four-star review, British music bible Q Magazine raves "an excellent record that both hits immediately and gets better with repeated listens." Satis Factory is the band's second full length, but first for ATO Records.

Watch KEEP THE CHANGE here:

Catch Mattiel on tour:

07/26/19 - Sala - Madrid, ES

07/27/19 - Low Festival - Benidorm ES

07/31/19 - Canela Party - Malaga ES

08/01/19 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES

08/03/19 - Le Chien a Plumes - Langres, FR

09/15/19 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

09/16/19 - Blue Shell - Cologne, DE

09/17/19 - Musik & Frieden - Berlin, DE

09/18/19 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, DE

09/20/19 - Levitation Festival - Angers, FR

09/24/19 - Le 106 - Rouen, FR

09/25/19 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR

09/26/19 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

09/27/19 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing, FR

09/28/19 - Festival Détonation - Besançon, FR

09/29/19 - Le Brise Glace - Annecy, FR

10/26/19 - Voodoo Festival - New Orleans, LA

10/28/19 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA #

10/30/19 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN #

10/31/19 - Metro - Chicago, IL #

11/02/19 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI #

11/03/19 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON #

11/05/19 - L'Astral - Montreal, QC #

11/07/19 - Webster Hall - New York, NY #

11/08/19 - The 9:30 Club - Washington, DC #

11/09/19 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA #

11/10/19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA #

# = supporting Temples





