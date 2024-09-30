Mary J. Blige Unveils 2025 'The For My Fans Tour' Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated, “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige announced her 2025 “The For My Fans Tour” with special guests NE-YO and Mario. The tour comes on the heels of her new album “Gratitude,” set for release on November 15. The tour and album are a celebration of the love and gratitude that Mary has towards her life, family, friends, and her beloved fans.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour includes a stop at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR in Belmont Park, NY, on Friday, April 11, 2025.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” said Mary J. Blige. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album “Gratitude” on November 15 ahead of this tour is really special to me.”

Blige will release her new studio album, “Gratitude,” on Friday, November 15, through her own Beautiful Life Productions and in partnership with 300 Entertainment. In August, she dropped the first single off the album, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous.

Ahead of both the album release and tour, Blige will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the class of 2024 on October 19 in Cleveland, OH.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets including reserved booths & tables, access to the VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item, limited edition VIP poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 4 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of The For My Fans Tour presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, October 2 at 10 AM until Thursday, October 3 at 11:59 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

MARY J. BLIGE – THE FOR MY FANS TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jan 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Jan 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Mon Feb 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thu Feb 06 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sat Feb 08 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tue Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Fri Feb 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue Feb 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Fri Feb 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Mar 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Fri Mar 07 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Mar 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed Mar 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Mar 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Mar 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Mar 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Mon Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri Mar 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Wed Apr 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Fri Apr 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sun Apr 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thu Apr 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Apr 11 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Mon Apr 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

ABOUT MARY J. BLIGE

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is a figure of inspiration, transformation, and empowerment. With a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (37 nominations), an Emmy award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar.

Influenced at an early age by the music of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight, Blige brought her own gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul, and honest, frank lyrics—to the forefront on her 1992 debut album What’s the 411? Blige continued to redefine R&B and began forging a unique niche for herself on her second album, 1994’s My Life.

Each subsequent album she released reads like a chapter from an autobiography leading to February 2022, when Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, which has since earned her six 2023 Grammy nominations including Album and Record of the Year. The album release led into a historic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. Her performance earned her a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

On the acting side, Blige starred as Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix breakout film Mudbound, to which she received critical acclaim including two Academy Award nominations for Best Support Actress and Best Original Song. She became the first person ever to be nominated in an acting and song category for the same film. Among many other credits, Blige is currently starring in STARZ’s POWER BOOK II: GHOST. The fourth and final season is currently airing on Starz and continues to break records for the network.

On the producing side, Blige launched her production company, Blue Butterfly, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Blige also signed a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with BET. In 2021, Blige worked with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and Amazon on her documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life, of which she was the focus and EP. Following her 2023 Lifetime films “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman,” Blige has signed on to executive produce multiple new projects for Lifetime, beginning with “Family Affair” (working title) coming in 2025.

Photo credit: Will Sterling

Comments