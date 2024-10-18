Mary J. Blige Releases New Single 'You Ain't the Only One'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



9x GRAMMY® award winning, 2x Oscar nominated and 1x Emmy award winning artist, producer, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige releases a brand new single “You Ain’t The Only One” ahead of her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend in Cleveland. Blige will also drop a music video for the song Monday, October 21st at 11AM EST which will premiere on MTV and BET.

The single, released through Blige’s own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, was produced by Pat Kelly, Angelo “Doc” Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Aidan Brody. The song was written by Blige, Pat Kelly, Angelo “Doc” Velasquez, and Jezus Rose. “You Ain’t The Only One” will be featured on her forthcoming album, Gratitude.

Gratitude is available for pre-order now and will be released on Friday, November 15th. This past August, Blige released her first single off the album, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous. This is her first album since the critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which received six GRAMMY nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Blige will next head to Cleveland this weekend to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Those performing in her honor include Dr. Dre, Method Man, Ella Mai, Lucky Daye and more. The induction will be streamed LIVE on October 19th via Disney+.

Blige will be kicking off her THE FOR MY FANS tour on January 30th, 2025 in Greensboro, NC and will travel to 27 cities across North America, with a final show in Boston, MA on April 14th, 2025. The tour will feature special guests NE-YO and Mario. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Following the success of her first launch with Giuseppe Zanotti which quickly sold, Blige is reteaming with the iconic Italian designer to launch a new thigh-high white patent version of The Mary Boot. She wore this version of the boot during her performance at her Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit earlier this year. Officially launching in mid-November, discover more about the collaboration HERE.

About Mary J. Blige

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is a figure of inspiration, transformation, and empowerment. With a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (37 nominations), an Emmy award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar. This October, she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of their Class of 2024.

Influenced at an early age by the music of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight, Blige brought her own gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul, and honest, frank lyrics—to the forefront on her 1992 debut album What’s the 411? Blige continued to redefine R&B and began forging a unique niche for herself on her second album, 1994’s My Life.

Each subsequent album she released reads like a chapter from an autobiography leading to February 2022, when Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, which has since earned her six 2023 Grammy nominations including Album and Record of the Year. The album release led into a historic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. Her performance earned her a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Blige recently announced that her next album, Gratitude, will be released on November 15th, 2024.

On the acting side, Blige starred as Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix breakout film Mudbound, to which she received critical acclaim including two Academy Award nominations for Best Support Actress and Best Original Song. She became the first person ever to be nominated in an acting and song category for the same film. Among many other credits, Blige just wrapped her tenure on the hit STARZ series POWER BOOK II: GHOST. The fourth and final season just concluded on Starz and continued to break records for the network through its final season.

On the producing side, Blige launched her production company, Blue Butterfly, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Blige also signed a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with BET. In 2021, Blige worked with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and Amazon on her documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life, of which she was the focus and EP. Following her 2023 Lifetime films “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman,” Blige has signed on to executive produce multiple new projects for Lifetime, beginning with “Family Affair” (working title) coming in 2025.

Photo credit: William Sterling

