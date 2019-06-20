Martina McBride's TEAM MUSIC IS LOVE Helps Local Nashville Community With Charity Event at The Fairgrounds Nashville

Martina McBride's global charity initiative, Team Music Is Love(TMIL), hosted a wildly successful event at The Fairgrounds Nashville on Friday, June 7th to benefit the local community. This event included a food drive, book giveaway and storytelling, a diaper giveaway, and an essential item giveaway, which included items such as tooth brushes and toothpaste.

The Nashville Fairground neighborhood was selected as the location for this event due to its status as a food desert in Nashville - most people who live there lack easy access to affordable fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as the closest grocery store is a two mile walk away.

To help, TMIL, in partnership with One Gen Away, brought in a truckload of over 20,000 pounds of locally sourced fresh produce and locally saved canned goods during the food drive, providing approximately 10,000 meals which will feed 380 families. This incredible feat will surely impact the local Nashville community given that 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children in metro Nashville are food insecure - meaning they lack reliable access to nutritious food and may survive from fast food and convenience stores.

TMIL also partnered with The Word Wagon to give summer reading books to kids - two low income Nashville metro schools will receive free books - and partnered with the Nashville Diaper Bank to give diapers to families in need.

Of course, this event wouldn't have been a success without the help of volunteers. People from 20 different states and 3 different countries showed up to help give away flowers, balloons, lemonade, and fill grocery carts with fresh foods and canned good staples.

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. 2017 marked a milestone in Martina's illustrious career when she hit her 25th year of touring. Last year, Martina released a new Christmas album, It's The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony, and also brought back her "The Joy of Christmas Tour," this time each with a local orchestra. McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Martina has released two books - the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018.

Since 2011, Martina and her fans have partnered together on several successful fundraising and volunteer projects for various causes ranging from hunger relief to cancer research, combating domestic violence, and helping children in need. Team Music Is Love has attracted thousands of people from around the nation and the world to join Martina's global charity movement. Some of the projects started by Martina and her team have included the initiation of a breast cancer research grant at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN, the construction of a new playground for children of all abilities in Atlanta, GA, and a therapeutic music program providing musical instruments to orphaned children at Covenant House shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information, please visit: TeamMusicIsLove.com.

Photo: Martina McBride with the volunteers who helped at the Team Music Is Love Charity Event





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You