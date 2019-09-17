Mariah Carey Debuts MIXED-ISH Theme Song 'In The Mix' at ABC's 'Embrace Your Ish' Event

Multiplatinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Mariah Carey debuted the "mixed-ish" theme song to partygoers at the "Embrace Your Ish" premiere event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Goya Studios. Entitled "In The Mix," the track is written by Carey, and produced by Carey and Daniel Moore. ABC's "black-ish," "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish" executive producer Kenya Barris welcomed Mariah Carey to the stage, where they discussed the genesis of the theme song and the importance of multiracial representation on television. "In The Mix" is now available on ABC.com, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google and Deezer. Listen below.

ABC, in partnership with POPSUGAR, hosted the "Embrace Your Ish" premiere event to celebrate the "ish" franchise and welcome "mixed-ish" to the universe. Headlined by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter, the event featured screenings of "mixed-ish" and "black-ish," a sizzle recapping the second season of "grown-ish," and a panel with the stars of all three shows. The reception featured immersive activations from each show: Guests donned flower crowns and declared their "ish" in the "mixed-ish" portrait activation, stepped into Dre's shoe closet from "black-ish" where they snagged a hat as a souvenir and got into the college spirit with "grown-ish" in a rec-room scene straight from Cal U.

ABC's "mixed-ish" follows Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong. The series premiere of "mixed-ish" airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Karin Gist, Peter Saji and Kenya Barris are writers and executive producers, along with Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland) and Anthony Anderson. Anton Cropper directed the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Listen to "In The Mix" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories