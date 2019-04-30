Mariah Carey Announces Return To Caesars Palace in November With 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey, the iconic chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, has announced that she will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this November with her acclaimed Christmas concert series "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for five dates from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, 2019.

Additionally, Mariah has announced six new dates from Feb. 14 through Feb. 29, 2020 for her headlining Las Vegas residency, "The Butterfly Returns" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. PT. A special presale for Honey B. Fly members begins Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Butterfly Returns" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

The performances going on sale are:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You"

November 2019: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

"The Butterfly Returns"

February 2020: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

General ticket prices begin at $55, plus applicable tax and fees, and Meet & Greets are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/Mariah or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Honey B. Fly is the official Mariah Carey fan club. Mariah fans may purchase a Honey B. Fly Live Pass, which gives them early access to tickets. Fans can get more information at www.mariahcarey.com.

MARIAH CAREY is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. Mariah is a singer/song­writer/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few - with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah's ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in "WiseGirls" starring alongside Academy Award winner Mira Sorvinoand Melora Walters. In 2009, Mariah was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." Mariah went on to appear in Daniels' stellar ensemble piece "The Butler" (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Mariah is represented by Roc Nation, UTA and Imprint PR. www.mariahcarey.com

Photo Credit: Caesars Palace





Related Articles View More Music Stories