Maren Morris Drops New EP 'The Bridge'; Announces She Is Leaving Country Music

Morris is leaving country music, leaving these new tracks as her farewell to the genre.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Maren Morris Drops New EP 'The Bridge'; Announces She Is Leaving Country Music

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns today with a two-track EP, The Bridge, which features two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” produced by Jack Antonoff. Watch the Jason Lester-directed videos below!

About The Bridge, Maren says…

“THE BRIDGE; a connecting, transitional, or intermediate route or phase between two adjacent conditions.

These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like. Honoring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward.

‘The Tree’ is about a toxic ‘family tree’ burning itself to the ground. Halfway through, I realize it’s burning itself down without any of my help. This song evokes the pain of exhausting all your love and time for this person or ‘entity’ but realizing it’s just a draining, transactional relationship that isn’t nourishing in any healthy way. By the end of the song, I give myself permission to face the sun, plant new seeds where it’s safer to grow and realize that sometimes there IS greener grass elsewhere.

‘Get the Hell Out of Here’ is the part two to the tree burning. Being quite literally burned out, this is a story of me feeling pulled in every direction, needing everyone else’s understanding and acceptance but my own and how self-destructive that ultimately became. I relinquish control of trying to change everyone’s mind or bad behavior and focus on my own power going forward. Doing the right thing can feel lonely at times, but there are more friends than foes, so I finally quit making myself one of them.’” 

Additionally, Maren is about to wrap an arena tour with The Chicks in Canada following a run of European dates and a sold-out headline show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town earlier this summer—see remaining dates below. 

In a new profile with the LA Times, Morris revealed that she is leaving country music, leaving these new tracks as her farewell to the genre.

"But I’ve kind of said everything I can say. I always thought I’d have to do middle fingers in the air jumping out of an airplane, but I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy," Morris shared.

Last year was a standout year for the superstar. She released her critically acclaimed album Humble Quest, which was named to best of the year lists from Pitchfork, the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone and earned her three Grammy nominations. She celebrated the album with the Humble Quest Tour, a run of headline shows at iconic venues across the U.S.

Earlier this year, she covered Billboard’s Pride month issue, was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for her efforts as an ally and performed at Nashville’s Love Rising Benefit, which raised money to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee, as well as a handful of festivals including Something In The Water, Merlefest and Boston Calling. She also made a surprise guest appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and performed with Brandi Carlile and The Highwomen at The Gorge Amphitheater in June.

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations.

She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE

September 15 —Ottawa, ON—Live at Canadian Tire Centre†
September 16—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens†
September 18—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena†
† with The Chicks

photo credit: Morgan Foitle



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kölsch Announces Album I Talk to Water With New Single An Amazing Photo
Kölsch Announces Album 'I Talk to Water' With New Single 'An Amazing'

Setting the tone for Kölsch’s upcoming album I Talk To Water ‘An Amazing’ is an electrifying uptempo groove decorated with sublime synth melodies and a delicate vocal line repeating the simple yet powerful central hook: “you’re an amazing”. A rousing, emotional banger, this is a tantalising glimpse into Kölsch’s next LP.

2
The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track Italodisco Photo
The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'

The Kolors, has just unveiled their anticipated English language release, 'ITALODISCO (English Version),' via Elektra Entertainment. The track is available to stream on all platforms now. This exciting version follows the remarkable success of 'ITALODISCO,' which achieved 2x Platinum status in Italy and has rapidly gained momentum across Europe.

3
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Photo
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree'

Charlie Hunter released their collaborative album SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree via Edition Records. Featuring drummer Corey Fonville and bassist-keyboardist DJ Harrison, the full-length is a continuation of Elling’s SuperBlue collaboration with Charlie Hunter, which includes their 2021 debut full-length and their 2023 covers EP Guilty Pleasures.

4
Brothers Osborne Release Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album Photo
Brothers Osborne Release Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

The brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to produce, curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s guest vocals, after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Soundtrack Out TodayYELLOWJACKETS Season Two Soundtrack Out Today
Kölsch Announces New Album 'I Talk to Water' With Uplifting New Single 'An Amazing'Kölsch Announces New Album 'I Talk to Water' With Uplifting New Single 'An Amazing'
The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree'Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree'

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
THE SHARK IS BROKEN